Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Marriage Blows Up In Trailer for The Valley

As Tom Schwartz jokes Jax will end up "divorced and miserable," the new footage shows him fighting with wife Brittany -- who claims the two "don't have sex ever."

Looks like Bravo's new reality show, The Valley, will shine some light on what led to Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's recent separation.

Less than two weeks after the pair revealed their split on their podcast, Bravo dropped a new trailer for the couple's Vanderpump Rules spinoff series -- and it highlights a lot of the marital drama they've apparently been having lately.

"I got a beautiful son, I got a beautiful bar, money in the bank," Jax says at the top of the footage, before Tom Schwartz chimes in and jokes, "Only a matter of time until you're gonna be living with me, divorced and miserable."

Jax is then seen talking to his wife, who says that, for her, "baby fever is through the roof." The two already share son Cruz, who was born in April 2021 -- and it doesn't seem like Taylor wants more.

"Bringing in another human being, it's worrisome to me," he says, before telling his wife not to cry when she starts tearing up. "See, I can't even have an emotion," she shoots back, before he tells her, "You can't."

She's then seen telling a friend she doesn't feel like Taylor is "attracted to me" anymore, adding, "We don't have sex ever." Cheating rumors follow, before he then admits, "it's hard to be married sometimes."

That's followed by a very dramatic moment in which Brittany screams at Jax while they appear to be entertaining friends.

"You're my f--king husband and you're trying to make me look like I'm a bad person F--k you!" she shouts at him, before leaving the room. His reaction: "She has a f--king problem."

On a recent episode of her podcast, Cartwright told listeners the pair had a difficult year.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," the 35-year-old said in the last few minutes of the episode. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

While it's unclear why they decided to separate, Cartwright said she's "taking things one day at a time" and she is unsure of "what the future holds."

Taylor later said there is no "evil or nastiness" between them and the split is just a slight bump in the road. Their main focus right now, he said, is doing the right thing for their one-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

"It's just two people that you know are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage," he said. "We're just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what's best for our kid."