Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Siblings Mourn Brother Following Unexpected Death: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Instagram

"Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It's all the love you want to give but cannot," wrote his sister Maddie Brown.

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown is being remembered by his siblings following his unexpected death. He was just 25.

On Sunday, his sister, Maddie Brown, shared a thoughtful tribute via Instagram alongside a photo of Garrison with her children.

"My words seem to fall short," she wrote. "Our hearts are broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I'll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."

Maddie also included a quote in her caption which read, "Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It's all the love you want to give but cannot. All the unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hallow of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Garrison, the son of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, was also mourned by some of his half-siblings, including Gwendlyn Brown, who reposted Maddie's tribute via her Instagram Story with a message of her own, adding, "Uncle bob in his natural element ❤️," referring to Garrison, who was born, born Robert Garrison, by his given name.

Instagram

Mykelti Brown also weighed in, sharing a photo of Garrison with her daughter.

"'But pain's like water. It finds a way to push through any seal. There's no way to stop it. Sometimes you have to let yourself sink inside of it before you can learn how to swim to the surface,'" she wrote, use a quote from Katie Kacvinsky to kick off her tribute.

She also included a quote by C.S. Lewis before sharing some words of her own for her late half-brother.

"My heart breaks for my brother who's no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he's with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin. I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars," Mykelti continued. "Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kinda [sic] will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you're missed."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The posts come just days after Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ after an apparent suicide.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on Tuesday, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. According to the FPD, Garrison was found by his brother Gabriel.

In addition to Garrison's siblings, friends of his and other members of his family also mourned his loss on social media, with Janelle's former "sister wife," Christine Brown, paying tribute to the Army vet on Instagram, sharing a sweet video of him building a flowerbed with her daughter, Truely, on Thursday.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed. We'll miss him forever," Christine captioned the timelapse video, adding the hashtags, "#gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem."

In a follow-up Sunday, Christine shared a photo of she and Jenelle's children that included shots of Garrison, with the caption, "Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…#alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, Garrison's roommate, Addison Miele, spoke out following Garrison's death in a statement shared with Us Weekly.

"All I have to say is that he was a wonderful person with nothing but positivity to give to others," Miele told the outlet. "He helped me greatly when I needed a place to stay. He was a good friend and a good landlord."

"He is a good person and someone I look up to," he said of his roommate.

On Tuesday, Janelle confirmed her son's death on social media with a post echoed on Kody's page.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In addition to his friends and family sharing tributes, TLC released a statement after his passing that read, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."