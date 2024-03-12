Kyle Richards Defends Morgan Wade from 'Clout' Chasing Allegations, Talks Steamy Music Video

Getty

Kyle Richards kissed a girl and she may have liked it?

In a teaser from part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Richards revealed that she was curious about kissing a woman when she agreed to make a steamy cameo in singer Morgan Wade's music video last year.

While the RHOBH star said she was "nervous" about appearing in the country singer's visual for her song, "Fall In Love With Me," there was part of her that wanted to know what it would be like.

"I never actually kissed anybody on camera -- let alone a woman -- or off camera," Richards told host Andy Cohen.

She continued, "So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes."

Richards also was sure to make clear that the video, which was released in August 2023, was filmed a month before it was revealed that she and husband, Mauricio Umansky, were separating after 27 years of marriage.

"The music video was done --- I want to say a month before that story broke about Mo and me -- but obviously once that story came out about Mo and me -- we're not going to make a video after that. We made it before. We'd already done it," Richards, 55, explained.

The mother of four also shared that she only agreed to star in the music video after Wade said yes to performing at an event celebrating the life of Richards' late friend, Lorene Shea, who died by suicide in May 2022.

"I didn't really know the creative behind it until I got there," she added.

Cohen also read out a few viewer questions, one of which suggested Wade, 29, was friends with Richards because "she likes the clout."

Richards defended her friend, calling the viewer's comment "ridiculous."

"She's done a lot of critically acclaimed music," Richards added.

But Cohen chimed in, adding, "Conversely, you kind of made her a household name."

Richards reiterated, "Like I said, she cares about making music. She'd give up being a household name just to keep making her music and not have that scrutiny."

The questions are no big surprise, with Richards and Wade fueling romance rumors all season -- enjoying trips together and even getting matching tattoos.

Still, the longtime reality star says they're just friends.