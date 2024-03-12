Police Officer, 29, Dies In Freak Accident at His Own Engagement Party

Facebook

"Everything was done to try and save" Liam Trimmer, who appeared on the BBC series Wanted Down Under.

A groom-to-be died during a freak accident at his own engagement party in Western Australia this week.

29-year-old Liam Trimmer, a police officer originally from the UK, was killed after cutting a carotid artery in his neck following a fall. Per BBC, he died before paramedics could respond to the scene, though loved ones attempted to revive him.

No additional details about the accident were revealed by police.

"Everything was done to try and save him, but it wasn't to be and I know everyone that was involved is really, really hurting at the moment," Commissioner Col Blanch told 9 News Perth. "I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare."

Trimmer was remembered as "a capable young man with his whole life ahead of him" and an "extraordinary officer" who "loved helping his community." He reportedly played rugby for a local team and was a member of the gang crime squad and tactical response group.

A UK native, Trimmer moved to Australia in 2013 to join the police force. He also appeared on the BBC program Wanted Down Under, which documents Brits considering a move to Australia, and was seen giving advice to a teen whose family was thinking about relocating.