Lisa Vanderpump Details Phone Call with Rachel Leviss About Tom Sandoval: 'She Felt Manipulated by Him'

As Tom starts to feel his costars are "humanizing me again," LVP drops a bombshell on him regarding Rachel that leaves him thinking, "I can't f--king do this anymore."

Tom Sandoval is starting to make headway with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, but his relationship with Rachel Leviss is clearly over.

On Tuesday's new hour, he returned from the group's trip to Lake Tahoe with a little extra pep in his step, saying in a confessional it thought it went "pretty good." He explained he felt "the stench of the scandal is starting to wear off" and that "people are humanizing me again," which made him "optimistic" about the future.

Though he was feeling good, his mood took a turn during a lunch with Lisa Vanderpump later in the episode.

First, he explained he was "worrying about Rachel" and missed her, telling Lisa he wanted "to have some sort of relationship with her," even if it's just a friendship. He added that he hadn't heard from her in a while, as she stopped communicating with him while she was in treatment for her mental health after the scandal blew up.

"The last time I talked to Rachel, she stated that when people get done with these programs, they stay there. I told her, this is something you're gonna have to face eventually and the longer you stay in there, the harder it's gonna be and she got mad at me of course," he shared in a confessional. "It became this thing where if I didn't agree with everything they said to her, I was bad for her."

"I spoke to her at length," Vanderpump then revealed. "Some of the things she said, she just didn't seem very happy with you. She said to me she wasn't that comfortable lying to everybody. She said he said that life is lying."

Sandoval was shocked by that last comment, exclaiming he never said any such thing to her.

"I've been worried f--king sick about her. I just want to give her a f--king hug and know she's okay," he told LVP, before claiming Leviss had even blocked his phone. That's all Vanderpump had to hear for her to tell Sandoval that "it's over" between them and it's time for him to "move forward." She added, "Tom, I think it's the past, I really do."

She, however, knew a little bit more about Leviss' feelings than she was letting on, claiming in a confessional Rachel also "said she felt manipulated by him and she actually told me she didn't love him anymore." It's unclear whether she ever told any of that to Sandoval.

Tom later relayed what LVP told him during a James Bond-themed boys night out with Tom Schwartz, Brock Davies and James Kennedy.

"She's not happy with me for some reason. I haven't heard from her in over a month. A single word," he told the guys. "It sucked. I'm sitting here looking at my phone every f--king night. I can't f--king do this anymore."

After being told by Schwartz as well that it's time for him to start seeing other people, Sandoval said in a confessional it's been 15 years since he was last single.

"What can I do?" he asked himself. "She's obviously made a decision, she's not coming back. She didn't even send me an email for closure. I don't even want another relationship, I just want female energy in my life."