Kathy Hilton Shares Her Side of Mauricio Umansky Feud Story & How She Reconciled with Kyle

Bravo/Netflix

One day after Paris Hilton slammed Mauricio for talking about his feud with Rick Hilton on his reality show, Kathy appeared on the RHOBH reunion and shared her version of events.

The feud between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's families from years ago reared its ugly head again this week, with both Mauricio Umansky and Kathy sharing slightly different versions of what allegedly went down between them.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have long known that Mauricio's decision to start his own real estate agency after working for Kathy's husband, Rick Hilton, was a source of contention between the two families.

Mauricio Umansky reveals — for the first time — what led to the Hilton feud and the creation of The Agency.



This week, Mauricio spilled a little more in a preview clip from his Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills, claiming he left after Rick refused to make him partner and adding Kyle fully supported his decision. When he decided to leave, he said Hilton was upset he didn't give them more of a "warning," then things went "sour" between them, and Kyle's family "stopped talking to her" for years.

Paris Hilton jumped into the comments after a Bravo fan page shared the promo clip, slamming her uncle for talking about the specifics on camera. "My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family -- especially in the press," Paris wrote. "Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already."

The saga continued on Wednesday night when Kathy appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and was asked by Andy Cohen about Mo's version of events, after he also shared them in his recent book. He wrote that if Hilton and Hyland "paid me what I deserved and showed me an inkling of professional life, I would have stayed."

"When he left, he did call on a Thursday and Rick said, 'Okay, when are you planning on leaving?' He said, 'Friday,'" claimed Kathy. She also said Rick warned him that "opening your business is tough" and said "the door is always open for you, just don't poach on my staff or my agents."

"Did he?" asked Andy.

"A few. And that put Kyle and I in a kind of a funky [place]," Kathy said, continuing to speak until Richards cut her off.

"I don't want to get into that stuff, I really don't. We also have people that were under him at the Umansky Group at Hilton and Highland. He had built his group within Hilton and Highland," said Kyle, adding that she didn't want to talk about business anymore and felt she had been "through enough."

While this week's events may have reignited the feud between Mauricio and the Hiltons, things between Kyle and Kathy appear to be in a great place -- especially compared to where they were after the brutal Season 12 reunion.

When asked by Cohen whether she felt things were over between her and Kyle after their on-camera fighting, Hilton said "Never."

"My relationship with my sisters more important than any TV show. Kyle, think about it. Have we ever had a blowup like that?" she asked. "They make it like, 'They were always fighting.'"

Richards said they've only had three fights like the one viewers saw on the show, with Kathy agreeing with that number. "We're sisters, that's going to happen," added Hilton, before the two were asked how they patched things up with one another.

According to Kyle, things between them began to thaw when Kim Richards' daughter Whitney got married. They saw each other at the shower, before everyone went to Kyle's home in Aspen for a welcome dinner party before the wedding. Kathy also said Kyle really made her feel "so included" in the festivities, saying her sister seemed "really happy and proud" to see her.

Kathy went on to say that Kyle warned her about some of the comments she made about her sister on the show since, with Kathy understanding that "sometimes we do say things a little bit out of anger." The two then reiterated just how much they needed each other, with Kyle praising her sister for being there for her "in an unbelievable way" recently, amid her separation from Mauricio.

"I always have been and you have for me," added Kathy, while they both felt their mother would be happy to see how they've reunited.