Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson Shades Fellow Power Ranger Austin St. John's Controversial Apparel

Getty

Austin St. John raised eyebrows and went viral after he shared that his upcoming "Warriors" line of merchandise would include "some pretty good one-liners" from Adolf Hitler.

It's definitely a bold choice, and one that got the attention of one of his Mighty Morphin Power Rangers co-stars. The Pink Ranger herself, Amy Jo Johnson, offered her take on Red Ranger Austin St. John's controversial new apparel line.

It's the lines he's choosing that stirred up all the controversy, too, as the actor revealed that his "Warrior" line will feature quotes from famous historic figures, "Including the terrible ones." Terrible ones like Adolf Hitler.

"I'm building a 'Warrior' line, where I will go back in history from pre-Greek days, as far back as I can," he said on the February 26 episode of the Toon'd in with Jim Cummings podcast. "I'm gonna have famous quotes from warriors of all ilks, including the terrible ones."

Speaking specifically of the World War II German leader and orchestrator of the Holocaust directly, St. John added, "Hitler was, you know, a demon on steroids, but he had some pretty good one-liners. So everybody from the great ones to the infamous and terrible ones."

He also singled out some of those great "Warriors" who will also be featured, mentioning the likes of Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris. But it was the clip of him referencing Hitler that perhaps inevitably went viral on social media.

That's how it drew the attention of his former co-star. On Monday, Johnson took to X/Twitter to post, "Hmmm? I think some people should have publicists," with a grimacing emoji. "Dear me…"

She returned to the platform the following day with a quick and clarifying message, writing, "Rogue Red Ranger has an entire new meaning. Okay I'll stop now." She again used that grimacing emoji. Mostly, though, she's been busy promoting the second issue of her own Power Rangers comic series, The Return.

As of press time, there doesn't appear to be any merchandise on St. John's website with quotes from Hitler, or any other "Warriors." He did not specify when he expects to launch the line. Nevertheless, Johnson's followers were loving her shade.