Scott Caan Has Beef With His Boss... Jamie Foxx (Exclusive)

Getty

"And I'm a fan too so I'm kind of offended," Scott Caan tells TooFab exclusively. "He's just the boss that doesn't exist."

Scott Caan has a bone to pick with his boss... Which happens to be the one and only Jamie Foxx.

While appearing at the Fox Spring Premiere event in Los Angeles, the 47-year-old actor spoke to TooFab exclusively for the Season 2 premiere of Alert: Missing Persons Unit, which is co-created and executive produced by Foxx.

Caan leads the hit series as police officer Jason Grant alongside Dania Ramirez who plays fellow officer Nikki Batista. The former couple work together to find missing, abducted, or kidnapped children to help reunite them with their loved ones before it's too late.

The team have already shot an entire season of the series, but Caan still hasn't managed to score a meeting with the global superstar. In fact, he is still waiting for a few promised phone calls from Foxx.

When TooFab asked Caan if he has ever had any interactions with the executive producer, Caan revealed they have never crossed paths.

"Never met the man. Yeah I'm upset about it, Jamie," Caan said cheekily, as he looked down the lens of the camera.

"And three times I've gotten a call, 'Jamie's going to call you later'. He didn't call me. The next time. 'Jamie's gonna call you later'. He didn't call," he said.

It has happened so many times now, Caan has resigned himself to the fact that he may never receive the coveted phone call from the enigma that is Jamie Foxx.

"So, now when they say Jamie's going to call you later, I don't believe it anymore. And I'm a fan too so I'm kind of offended. He's just the boss that doesn't exist," Caan admitted.

Despite the lack of performance reviews he has had with his boss, Foxx must think he's doing a good job on the show as the team have just celebrated the premiere of Season 2.

As for how Caan handles the baggage of trying to find missing children each episode as a father himself, he takes the emotion out of his character, Grant.

"That's heavy. It's almost too heavy to bring to each episode. You have got to kind of be a little bit of a kind of jaded cop who is not too emotional about these cases," Caan told TooFab.

"You can't do that every week, you'd lose your mind. I can't think of anything worse. I was thinking about it the other day, you know my kids drive me crazy but I would take a bullet for them no matter, you know, no matter how crazy they drive me," he said.

Foxx is a writer and producer on the Fox TV series Alert: Missing Person's Unit, a police procedural the actor co-created with Alias and The Blacklist producer John Eisendrath.