Dean McDermott Calls 'Incredible' Ex Tori Spelling His 'Biggest Supporter' During Sobriety Journey

The actor -- who shares five children with Spelling -- also opened up about his addiction battle, revealing that he's become an alcohol and drug counselor.

Dean McDermott is opening up about how his loved ones have supported him during his sobriety journey.

In a new interview with Page Six, the actor praised his estranged wife, Tori Spelling, for being there for him during his recovery, calling his ex his longtime "biggest supporter" and an "incredible woman."

"Tori has always been my biggest supporter, my biggest fan," McDermott shared. "She just wants me to be happy -- bottom line -- she’s such an incredible woman that way."

The 32-year-old said the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is "one of the most generous people" he's ever encountered, calling her a "caring, empathetic" person, who wants the best for everybody."

"Sometimes at the expense of her happiness, which is not good as we know. But that’s the kind of person she is," added McDermott, who shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with Spelling.

The former Chopped Canada host also expressed his gratitude toward his girlfriend, Lily Calo, for being a "great support" for him. "We check in with each other every day and keep each other accountable," McDermott said of Calo, 32.

"She just really is a great -- great help to me," he continued, emphasizing that she was there for him when it was "not easy" during the beginning of his sobriety journey.

While speaking with the outlet, McDermott detailed his addiction battle, and stressed the importance of getting help.

"I am clean and sober … I got to a place where I finally surrendered and admitted that I needed help," he said. "The way I was running my life, the way I was running the show was not right. Not, good for anybody -- myself, my family and Tori [Spelling]. It was a horrible way to live. So I finally surrendered and asked for help, and I got it."

McDermott and Spelling's marital troubles came to light with a breakup statement back in June, with him later admitting that it is almost entirely a result of his alcoholism.

The Open Range star told Page Six that he "went into treatment and put [his] life back together," crediting his new sober lifestyle to his time at the Harmony Place Treatment Center in Woodland Hills, California, and Freedom House Sober Living in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"It's amazing when we ask -- it's a simple thing, but very difficult to do when you’re at the end of your rope and don't know where to turn," McDermott said, recalling that he told himself to go all in at "100 percent."

"Coming in at 55 years old -- it's just not a good look. I had to get this right," he added.

The father of six shared that he was in treatment six days a week, which included four groups a day. McDermott said his breathwork group "changed [his] life" after the "very first session."

After he became sober, he added a new role to his resume: alcohol and drug counselor. McDermott revealed he works to help others who are going through similar journeys, including being a facilitator for Conscious Community Global.

"I work in recovery today because of my experience, in treatment and sober living," McDermott said. "I'm an alcohol and drug counselor, and I work with other treatment centers. I work with alcoholics and addicts and help them find the path, that I found and the one that I’m on now. It’s incredibly rewarding."

Describing alcohol as a "horrible drug," he added that he encourages those who are struggling to find the courage to seek help and understand that they are "worth it."