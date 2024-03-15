Cop Pleads Guilty After Making Man Who Urinated in Cell to 'Lick That P--- Up'

AP

The cop allegedly whipped out his phone after demanding the victim -- who was in a holding cell and asked to use the bathroom -- to "lick" up his urine, telling him "don't spit it out" after he began to gag.

A Mississippi cop from the Pearl Police Department pleaded guilty this week to one count of deprivation of rights, after federal prosecutors said he forced an arrestee in custody to "lick urine" off the floor of his holding cell.

Michael Christian Green, 26, was relieved of his duties and resigned in December 2023, just days after the alleged incident occurred.

According to charging documents unsealed this week, via WJTV, Green arrested the suspect following a disturbance at Sam's Club on December 23, 2023. The man -- cited as "B.E." in the docs -- was then placed into a holding cell.

Per the docs, surveillance video from the police department showed the victim "attempted to communicate to Green that he needed to urinate," before relieving himself in the corner of the cell after "waiting a period of time for a response" and not getting one.

After learning what the man had done, Green then allegedly pulled him into the department's booking area then looked at the man and said, "Let me tell you something. You see this phone? I will beat your f--king ass with it. You're fixin' to go in there and you're gonna lick that piss up. Do you understand me?"

Before returning the victim to his cell, Green repeatedly told the man to "lick it up" and "go suck it up right now," say the docs. The two then returned to the holding cell, where Green "commanded that B.E. get on the ground and 'suck it up," before pulling out his personal cell phone and filming the victim begin to lick the urine off the floor.

"In response to B.E.'s gagging, Green told B.E., 'Don't spit it out,'" said the docs. When the man gagged again, he told him, 'Lick that s--t up. Drink your f--king piss." Eventually, the victim was returned to the booking area, where he "repeatedly vomited" in the garbage can.

The docs note "Green did not have a government interest or law enforcement purpose in ordering B.E. to lick his urine."

The officer is white, while the man who was arrested is Latino, said a spokesperson for the police department, via AP. He worked for the department for about six months before the incident. When asked how he was pleading on Thursday in court, Green simply responded, "Guilty, sir."

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham, meanwhile, condemned Green's behavior as "just despicable" in a press conference on Thursday. "If you're going to be a police officer, you've got to do things right and you've got to operate within the constitution of the United States," he said, according to NBC.