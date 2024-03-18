Brenda Song Shares Rare Comments On Family Life With Macaulay Culkin

Getty

Brenda Song is giving a rare look at family life with Macaulay Culkin.

Song, who hit the red carpet with Culkin over the weekend for Clarins' launch party for their new Multi-Active line, told E! News that she's had to find a balance between work, fun and being a mom to the pair's two children -- Song and Culkin welcomed three-year-old son, Dakota, in April 2021, and a second son in March 2023.

"The balance is always tough but, you know, you just gotta make it work," Song told the outlet. "One thing that I've always said is for me to be able to be the best mom, I have to be the best me, and part of that is work, and going out, and continuing to enjoy life."

Sometimes that means staying in and ordering takeout, while other things that means going on date nights.

"We really don't get out of the house," the Dollface actress quipped. "We eat, we eat and we hang out. We spend a lot of time together, when we have time off we like to go out and eat."

Song also gave some insight on what her two sons are into these days, and the answer may surprise you.

"My boys love Ed Sheeran, that is what they listen to I kid you not," Song revealed. "It's that or it's Cocomelon."

The interview was quite the departure for the couple, who have largely kept out of the spotlight over the years.

Getting engaged in 2022, Song and Culkin most recently got candid following Culkin's Walk of Fame ceremony in December, in which Home Alone star gushed over his lady love and their little family.

"You are absolutely everything," Culkin said of Song, who sat smiling in the crowd. "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family."

Growing emotional, he added, "After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

A few days later, the couple gave fans another glimpse into their relationship, sharing gorgeous shots from a new photoshoot, which sees the Culkin and Song lit by a sepia-tone hue as they pose in a '70s-style bedroom.