Woman Forced to Publicly Explain 'Impossible' Pair of 'Period Blood' Underwear After Bizarre Fight with Roommate

"Never thought I'd have to explain my UNDERWEAR to hundreds of strangers," the 25-year-old woman sheepishly admitted, "but there's a first time for everything I suppose."

A young woman has taken to the internet for advice after a bizarre feud with one of her roommates over tampons and old menstrual flow stains.

The tale, posted to an anonymous forum, took a hard turn after commenters expressed disbelief over one detail -- leading the original poster (a.k.a. "OP") to provide an update that she clearly felt was embarrassing (even after all the other information that was divulged).

Regardless of exactly how true this story involving a house full of female roommates was, Redditors flocked to the comments section to offer their two cents.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

The Original Reddit Post

"This is such a stupid post and I'm still so embarrassed and flabbergasted that this even happened to begin with," OP wrote to kick off the post.

"For context: I (25 F) live with roommates, all are female. We've all gotten close in the two years we've lived together, except for one roommate. (We'll call her Emma, 23.) It's not that I dislike Emma, but we've never meshed as well as my other roommates have," she explained, giving backstory.

Then she got into drama itself.

"The other day, Emma called us all out to the living room where she was folding her laundry," OP recalled. "She held up a pair of underwear and asked if it belonged to any of us, and I recognized them as mine so I said yes. I apologized for the mix up, and she immediately started yelling at me about how disgusting I am and how she wanted to 'light herself on fire' after touching them."

However, the dramatic demonstration did not have the desired effect.

"Since I live with all girls, this happens all the time and none of us ever get weirded out by it," she explained. "I cant even begin to count how many times someone's bras, socks, underwear, etc. have gotten mixed with my laundry by mistake."

My dude, it is literally just a piece of COTTON to shove up a person's VAGINA that I quite literally didn't have.

She then gave even more information on said undergarment: "It's a bit embarrassing to admit, but I realized they were actually an old pair of period underwear that had (i cannot stress this enough) MINOR blood stains on them from years ago when I first got my period."

Of course, this wouldn't be a viral Reddit post if it simply ended there.

"Emma again decided to loudly announce how gross she thought I was and how I should be ashamed for not throwing them out, and tried to get my other roommates to look and join in on her outburst," OP claimed.

"Thankfully I live with some awesome girls, so nobody even batted an eye despite me being absolutely horrified that someone I live with would do something like that," she wrote. "Everyone was quick to reassure me that it's no big deal and it happens to all of us. They tried to tell Emma to chill out but she wasn't having it. She just went to her room and slammed the door."

Then came a week of cold war tactics.

"For the next week, Emma didn't speak to me. She would loudly talk to all of our other roommates with no problem but the minute I tried speaking to her she would just walk away," OP recounted.

"A couple days ago I was laying in bed and Emma was the only other person home," she went on to recall. "She knocked on my door and when I opened it, she sheepishly asked me for a tampon, saying she woke up from a nap and bled through her shorts. How ironic. I laughed and told her no. (I didn't have any left, and I knew our other roommates had some somewhere so its not like she had nothing.)"

More requests for favors ensued.

"Yesterday, she asked all of us if she could borrow a shirt because her clothes were in the washer. We all said no, and I even said I wouldn't want her to 'light herself on fire' after touching any of my 'nasty' stuff," OP wrote.

"She rolled her eyes and gave me a half assed apology, and I told her I don't want her touching or borrowing my stuff if that's the way she acts about a natural bodily function that SHE ALSO goes through," she continued, nearing her conclusion. "She called me childish and said she didn't see the big deal. Now there's this weird, passive aggressive vibe every time we're in the same room, and I'm wondering if I should just apologize or not. I talked to some friends, and they said I've got nothing to apologize for but I'm wondering if I overreacted."

"So AITA [am I the a--hole]?" OP concluded her post.

Serious Doubts Raised

While OP overwhelmingly received support on the platform, a few Redditors expressed doubts regarding at least one (small) detail in her story.

This led the young woman updating her original post with an "edit": "Good lord, since so many people are seemingly so fascinated by my so called 'impossible' pair of underwear that are over 10 years old, let me say this here instead of saying the same thing 10 times over in the comments like I have been: My mom bought them for me when I was like 14 and they ended up being way too big for me so I only wore them in times of desperation, until recent years. Never thought I'd have to explain my UNDERWEAR to hundreds of strangers on the internet, but there's a first time for everything I suppose."

She also, in response to similar comments, noted elsewhere that she had recently fallen on hard times and had not bought new clothes in a number of years.

That update got some appreciation from a handful of readers, with one noting: "I had to laugh into my coffee at 'Edit: Good lord, since so many people are seemingly so fascinated by my so called "impossible" pair of underwear that are over 10 years old'. Good quality underwear can LAST. Bless your mother for buying quality for her girl."

Period shamers [will] find themselves no longer subject to the Period Product Sharing Code

Some, however, seemed to think OP was glossing over the hygiene of it all -- to which the woman replied: "I completely understand that and I would have never made the post, or felt any type of way about it if she just came and pulled me aside and explained if that were the case. The s--t she did in front of everyone made it clear this was more about trying to embarrass me than having a conversation about how she felt."

Elsewhere, she also explained more in depth the "refusing" to give a tampon to Emma after another online stranger criticized her: "Right, let me just pull a tampon out of my ass then since saying I didn't have one to give doesn't mean anything apparently. Tampons are expensive and I didn't even have the money to buy myself enough to last me a week, let alone another person. I stated in a couple other comments I ran out and had to ask other roommates for one."

She went on, in the same response, to react to being called "superior" in her attitude: "My dude, it is literally just a piece of COTTON to shove up a person's VAGINA that I quite literally didn't have. Clearly you didn't pay very close attention to my Long Winded Post, as I actually said I feel BAD about not having one to give her. I didnt know having human emotions meant I think I'm superior to others. But okay. Like you said, it's a f--king tampon."

Of course, others read the post more carefully -- such as this one, which ended up being the highest rated response: "You didn't have any tampon to give? So you didn't violate any code. I am confused why you are worried about not giving a woman something you literally didn't have?"

While others took a more humorous approach: "Look, period shamers (as Emma is, for her laundry comments) can easily find themselves no longer subject to the Period Product Sharing Code because of their own actions. I have always been happy to share with anyone including random strangers if there was a need and I had a tampon or pad with me, but if someone shamed me for period panties I would let them drown in their own blood unless they sincerely apologized."

Other readers noted that stained undergarments getting mixed up in everyone else's laundry is a common occurrence in crowded homes.

"She would be a laughing stock in my home," noted one such commenter, who said there are 10 people under their roof.