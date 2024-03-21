Sharon Osbourne Says Husband Ozzy Only Lasted 30 Minutes in Marriage Counseling

Getty

Marriage counseling isn't for everyone!

During an interview with The Mirror, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne touched on the ups and downs they've experienced in their over 40-year marriage, and the lengths they've gone to to stay together.

The couple even tried marriage counseling, but it was a one and done, with the former Talk co-host revealing Ozzy only lasted thirty minutes with a guidance counselor.

"One session. He lasted half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out," Sharon revealed. "No matter how much bad behavior or who's wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him. He's the only man other than my dad that I've ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him."

While their marriage is one filled with love and, now, plenty of understanding, Sharon said that when she was younger, she thought she could change the Black Sabbath rocker.

"In my youth, being naive, I thought, 'I can change Ozzy. He won't drink when he's with me. I'll make him a nice home and nest and we'll be happy ever after.' But that's not real life. I knew what he was," she explained. "I knew he had addictions and I took it on. We can't go for a wee without each other. It's ridiculous."

Sharon also acknowledged her husband's misdeeds over the years, including the way he's behaved around women and his 2012 affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

"He's always been inappropriate with women. We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, 'Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?' And I'm like, 'You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble,' Sharon said. He goes, 'But for what?' There's no filter at all. He's got Tourette's with the truth. It just comes out."

While the pair have worked things out now, the affair nearly ended their relationship and her life, with Sharon revealing that she tried to kill herself following Ozzy's four-year affair.

Sharon and Ozzy had been married for 34 years at the time of the affair and raised three children together, Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38. Ozzy later entered rehab for sex addiction, he and Sharon reconciled, and later renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas on Mother's Day in 2017.

All appears to be forgiven since, with Sharon and Ozzy smitten as ever as they do all they can to enjoy the time they have left together.

"We've done a deal, we have. Whoever leaves this place first is going to wait for the other on the other side," Ozzy told the outlet.