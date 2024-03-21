Woman Announces Own Death with Heartbreaking Message for Fiance: 'Go Enjoy Your Life Now, You Deserve It'

Facebook

The 25-year-old woman's family shared her pre-written eulogy that reveals she succumbed to her battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, choosing "not to mourn the life I was losing ... but to instead enjoy every moment I had left."

A woman has touched thousands with her heartbreaking and heartwarming message announcing her own death on social media. At just 25 years old, Daniella Thackray lost her battle with cancer, but won the hearts of so many.

"If you're reading this then it means I have died from my battle with cancer and my family are posting my final message on my behalf," she shared to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages alongside a picture of a woman, herself perhaps, walking with a dog, perhaps Leo, on the beach.

She opened her message with some words about the particular form of cancer she was battling, emphasizing that "not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices." Sometimes it's genetics and sometimes, as she noted, "it just happens."

I LOVED my life. Everything I had achieved was what I wanted.

"In my case, despite me being very healthy and active, a cancer started in my bile ducts which was not caused by anything in my control and my life was never the same again," she wrote.

"Cholangiocarinoma is a rare aggressive cancer with often no obvious causes and no cure," she continued. "I really really do hope that in the years to come more research is done about this horrid cruel disease so that more lives can be saved."

According to cancer.net, even if discovered in an early stage, the five-year-relative survival rate of someone with this form of cancer is still only 17 percent. It's aggression comes as a combination of it being hard to detect deep inside the body, and because tumors can grow through the bile duct wall to nearby blood vessels and organs, per Healthline.

It was after establishing what had taken her life that Thackray shifted her focus on how she chose to take control of her own narrative. "Although we can’t control what happens to us, we can control how we react," she wrote. "I chose not to mourn the life I was losing despite being so devastated, but to instead enjoy every moment I had left."

"As I have always said and believed you should enjoy the little things in life and cherish every moment!" she continued. "Romanticise your life! Do whatever makes you happy and don’t let anyone take the joy of life away from you x"

Thackray then proceeded to romanticize her own life. The Newcastle University alum, who lived in Leeds in West Yorkshire, England and worked at the 26 Agency marketing firm, per People, wrote (with emphasis), "I LOVED my life."

"Everything I had achieved was what I wanted," she added. "I loved my job, my fiancé, my family, my friends and my dog, and the house we were going to buy and the future we were making for ourselves. Leo my fur baby was definitely brought into my life to help brighten my darkest days."

Unfortunately the world let you down, and your future was taken away from you in such a cruel manner.

She concluded her message with thanks for everyone who helped make her life "magical," a reminder to enjoy the little things, and a quote from Winnie-the-Pooh: "If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you."

Her very final words were for her fiancé, "my dear, beautiful Tom [Calvert]." She told him, "I love you and always will. Thank you for supporting me and bringing so much love and happiness into my life. Go enjoy your life now, you deserve it."

After Thackray's original message went viral, Calvert replied to her on LinkedIn, as captured by The Daily Mail. "My beautiful brave fiance [sic], you continue to inspire so many others like you inspired me each day to keep going," he wrote. "Your courage, determination and kindness was infectious and you deserved the world."

"Unfortunately the world let you down, and your future was taken away from you in such a cruel manner," he continued. "But you lived such an incredible life and you were so so loved."

He then spoke of the impact of her message, writing, "I'm glad that Daniella's words resonate with so many others. If she could see the traction her message is getting she would be so proud."

"She was the most ambitious, intelligent and professional person I have ever met," he went on, emphasizing how much she loved her job and how valued she felt there. "I miss you Daniella and I'm so incredibly proud of you now and forever," he concluded his message.

On both platforms, Thackray's message was met with warmth and tears. Her Facebook post, which has nearly 300 comments and more than 2,500 reactions, includes personal reactions from people who knew her, as well as those just touched by her words.

On LinkedIn, the post garnered more than 52,000 reactions and more than 3,500 comments. "A selfless gift [of] wisdom and perspective was her final wish," read one of those message. "It speaks volumes of her character and our collective loss."

"This brought tears to my eyes, although I never knew you," wrote one commenter on Facebook. "What a powerful message, such strong words. Sending love and prayers to your friends and family x"