Karen Pittman Exits 'And Just Like That' Ahead of Season 3

Max

And Just Like That … the show lost another cast member.

Following the exit of Sara Ramirez's Che Diaz, Karen Pittman is also leaving the Sex and the City spinoff ahead of its third season.

The reason: Apparent scheduling issues with both The Morning Show and Netflix's upcoming drama Forever.

"It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…," a spokesperson for Max told Deadline. "As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible."

"Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That…," the network concluded. "Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors."