Steve Jobs' Business Card Sells for Over $180K at Auction (Exclusive)

Getty

A signed Apple Computer business card from 1983, once belonging to the late Steve Jobs, just sold for a bundle at an auction in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston-based RR Auction says they just sold a rare and "perfectly graded Steve Jobs-signed Apple Computer business card from circa 1983" for an astonishing $181,183.

The auction company says they believe the sale has set a world record for a signed business card.

The now 40-year-old card features not only Jobs' elegant signature, but also the iconic rainbow version of Apple's 'byte' logo. It lists the founder as "Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Additionally, it notes the company's address and contact information from the time: "10260 Bandley Drive, Cupertino, California 95014, (408) 996-1010."

RR Auction

According to RR Auction, "Less than five Jobs-signed Apple Computer business cards—from any period—have successfully passed PSA/DNA authentication, making this Auction a unique opportunity for collectors."

"The sale of the Steve Jobs-signed Apple business card for over $180,000 sets a new standard in autographed business cards. It's a testament to the enduring legacy of Jobs and the profound impact of Apple on our modern world," said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.

RR Auction

The auction was part of the "Steve Jobs and the Apple Computer Revolution" event held by RR Auction.

Among other items sold was an Apple iPhone factory-sealed 4GB original iPhone that went for a whopping $147,286.

The event commenced on February 23 and concluded on March 21.