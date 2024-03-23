Shannen Doherty Praises Kate Middleton's 'Strength' After Cancer Diagnosis Reveal

Getty

"Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately," said the actress, who is battling stage 4 breast cancer.

On Friday, the actress -- who is battling stage 4 breast cancer -- posted a statement to Instagram, in which she shared her thoughts on Middleton announcing her diagnosis following a media storm that has surrounded her in the past few months.

"Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately," Doherty, 52, began in a written statement.

"The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain, morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children," she added. "I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect, privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum ended her post by sharing a heartfelt message for Middleton directly.

"Princess Kate, I admire your strength through the endless onslaught you've been under while going through cancer," Doherty wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Middleton shared a video, in which she revealed she's been battling cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy following weeks of speculation about her health and her whereabouts.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024 @KensingtonRoyal

"I underwent abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous," Middleton shared. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

She continued, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Middleton went on to call the news a "huge shock" and noted that she and husband, Prince William, have been doing "everything" they can to "process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she explained.

Middleton also noted that she told their children that she is "well," and is getting stronger every day as she focuses on things that will help her heal, "in my mind, body and spirits."

She also took a moment to thank William for being by her side during this difficult time, as well as the "support and kindness" shown by people around the world as she works to recover.

What Middleton and her family are asking for now, more than ever, is some "time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she urged. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," Middleton added. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Doherty, meanwhile, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In 2020, she revealed that her breast cancer had returned and was in stage 4 and in 2023, she shared that the cancer had spread to her brain and bones.