RHOC's Star Shannon Beador Sued by Ex John Janssen Over Alleged $75K Loan for Facelift

Things are getting ugly between Shannon Beador and her ex, John Janssen.

According to docs obtained by People, Janssen has reportedly filed a lawsuit in Orange County Superior Court against The Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Janssen is suing Beador for breach of oral contract and promissory fraud, per the outlet. He is seeking $75,000, which he claims he loaned to Beador to help pay for a facelift procedure, but was never repaid.

According to the lawsuit obtained by the publication, Janssen says he agreed to help Beador financially, and wired her $40,000 in January 2022, before sending her an additional $35,000 in May.

Jannsen claims that Beador agreed to pay back the loans with interest -- for both payments -- and has allegedly not done so, despite being asked for the money in back in 2023, and earlier this year.

In a statement made to the outlet, the RHOC star said she agreed to settle the suit and pay Janssen what he wanted, but claimed he declined the offer.

Beador said she "agreed to pay John what he wanted because I knew that attorneys fees would surpass the amount sought, but more importantly to eliminate the negative emotional components that come with a lawsuit."

"It is important that I continue to focus on the positive aspects of my life and move forward," Beador's statement continued. "John declined the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his baseless demand we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life."

Beador and Jannsen, whose relationship was chronicled on the Bravo reality series, split in 2022, shortly after filming wrapped on season 17 of RHOC.

The pair were initially amicable but reportedly ceased communication following her DUI arrest in September 2023. She was sentenced to 36 months of probation, 40 hours of community service and a nine-month-long alcohol program.

In a video shared to Instagram following the incident, Beador said that while she was unable to comment much on the legal matter, she was focused on getting "healthy" and "back" to herself.

"Unfortunately right now, I'm not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic," Beador told fans.

"Right now, I'm focusing on getting healthy and getting back to myself, and walking Archie," she added, before panning to her beloved golden retriever.

Janssen, meanwhile, has moved on since his split from Beador, and has been dating RHOC alum, Alexis Bellino.