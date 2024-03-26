Influencer Put In Coma While Pregnant Speaks For First Time Since Brain Aneurysm Changed Everything

Instagram

Jackie Miller welcomed her daughter via C-section while in a medically induced coma; now, in her first video since her terrifying ordeal last year, she's opening up about her ongoing recovery.

Pregnant lifestyle, beauty and "real talk" influencer Jackie Miller returned to social media for the first time since her 2023 hospitalization.

Miller was hospitalized and placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering an aneurysm just days before she was supposed to give birth last year. She was found by husband Austin James, before being rushed to the hospital where she was given an "emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously."

Before she woke up in July, she had five different brain surgeries.

In a video shared on Tuesday, her first post in 11 months, Miller opened up about her harrowing ordeal.

"Hi, it's me. Thank you for all of your love and support. We have been in hospitals from California to Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. It's been a tough year, but ready to go home after 10 months recovery," shared Miller. "There is more work to be done but because of friends and family and this community, we're ready to start living again. I'll be sharing my journey and recovery, but, from the bottom of my heart, thank you."

She gave a little more insight into her recovery in the caption for the post, saying that last May she was given "a 50/50 chance of making it through the night" after her medical emergency.

"One week from the due date of our first child, my husband, Austin, found me collapsed in our living room. I had suffered an aneurysm rupture in my brain. After a month in the ICU here in Orange County, we traveled from hospital to hospital pursuing continued therapies that would help me learn to live again," she explained.

"I still struggle with aphasia, which impacts my speech, and have limited use of my right arm and leg," Miller continued. "But, I'm more motivated than ever to keep putting in the work. I look forward to sharing more about my unique journey in the hopes that it helps others going through trauma. There is hope!"

Miller went on to credit her now-10-month-old daughter Knoxly for being her "source of motivation" through it all, while praising husband Austin as her "rock" and thanking her family and friends. .

"The journey to reclaim my life is ongoing but I'm grateful for this community and the opportunity to share my story with you," she concluded. "I hope to offer empathy, provide hope, and bring awareness to the risks women face in pregnancy. More to come, but for now, from the bottom of my heart, thank you all!"