Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen Address Relationship 'Speed Bump' on The Traitors Reunion

Peacock

While hosting The Traitors reunion, Andy Cohen got the "tea" out of the duo -- who sparked breakup headlines and had just unfollowed each other on social media at the time of filming.

The Traitors reunion took a short detour into Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship drama.

Andy Cohen hosted the post-finale special on Peacock, which was filmed shortly after the Real Housewives of Miami star and her much younger boyfriend prompted breakup speculation after unfollowing each other on social media and scrubbing photos of the other from their respective pages.

While most of the reunion dealt with the reality show itself, Cohen couldn't help but ask the pair for an update on their relationship amid the drama.

"What is going on between the two of you? I have to ask," Andy began. "You unfollowed each other on Instagram, then you re-followed and are out, you were seen with a ring. Give me the tea, what's happening?"

"I think just hit like a little speed bump," Jordan, 33, responded. "We were moving 100mph. We hit a speed bump and needed to kind of reset, regroup and kind of talk through some stuff, but we're doing fine now."

Added Larsa, 49: "We're like working on our problems and I feel like now, we're communicating better and we're in a better place."

The two slowed down their relationship last month, but were seen together on Valentine's Day following the breakup rumors. During their date night, Pippen was seen rocking a giant ring on that finger -- but TMZ sources insisted it wasn't an engagement ring.

At the time, the outlet also reported the two were "continuing to work through their issues -- but they're definitely still in love and committed to being together."