Kristen Stewart Talks Freezing Eggs with Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Haphazard Wedding Planning

Getty

Kristen Stewart talks about the one thing that has to happen before she and fiancée Dylan Meyer can officially get married, detailing their "very loose plan" which does involve the possibility of future kids.

Kristen Stewart is "definitely," "probably" planning for her future with fiancée Dylan Meyer. Just don't hold her to anything. Mostly, it seems, she means a timeline.

The 33-year-old actress opened up about her relationship with 36-year-old Meyer on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she shared that they did take at least one aspect of future planning seriously. They've both frozen their eggs.

It came up when she said that the couple is "definitely" open to having kids someday, before backing it down to, "Yeah, probably," and finally clarifying for good, "Not no."

"I mean I'm open," she said before sharing, "We've done really annoying things, like freeze our eggs and stuff. So if we want to, we can." It's all about options, with Stewart saying they're "keeping that open."

It doesn't mean it will happen, but it also means that should they decide for it to happen, even if it it some years down the road, the option remains open for them.

There is one potential hurdle for Stewart, though, should she choose to carry a child. As she told Rolling Stone recently, "I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid. But I'm so f--king scare of childbirth, it's crazy."

There are, of course, plenty of options. And plenty of time to discuss those options so long as the couple continues to keep things open.

And open kind of seems to define this chapter of Stewart's life, with her expressing a similar approach to their wedding planning. After two years of dating, Stewart and Meyer got engaged, but only after Meyer popped the question.

That was in November 2021. More than two years later, things are progressing ... conceptually, at least. Plus, as far as Stewart is concerned, "We did this sweeping traditional thing where were like, 'Marry Me.' 'You marry me.'"

Don't misunderstand, "We'll do it," Stewart said of putting together a wedding and getting married. "I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us, for after I make my first movie."

Announced one her one-year wedding anniversary in 2022, Stewart has signed on for her directorial debut, taking the helm for a fim adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, The Chronology of Water, as reported exclusively by Deadline at the time.

The project is already underway, too, with Stewart having written the screenplay with Andy Mingo and Imogen Poots set to star as Yuknavitch. Stewart also has experience behind the camera, having directed short films, including Come Swim with the same production team at Ridley Scott's Scott Free in 2017.

The Oscar-nominees feature directorial debut doesn't have a release date yet, but Stewart confirmed her commitment to it in January when she said she would not take any acting jobs until it was finished. She first announced the project at Cannes back in 2018, but is still struggling to secure the backing she needs.

"I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else, she told Variety. "Yeah, I will quit the f--king business. I won’t make a f--king 'nother movie until I make this movie. I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going."

On the podcast, she gave a hopeful "soon" about a timeline on the project, emphasizing of the film, "So, I have to do that before we can get married."

"Because we have to send invites out and give people time to, like, get ready for that," she continued, before making it very clear, "We haven't done any of this. This is all hot air."

As we said, things are conceptually happening, kind of, sort of, definitely, maybe, but for sure, someday. Possibly.