Kristen Stewart Gives Seth Meyers 'Lesbian Makeover' on Latest 'Day Drinking'

NBC

Kristen Stewart gets Seth Meyers to admit the last time he s--t his pants as she dramatically acts out ridiculous lines, downs awful drinks inspired by her movies and uses her powers as a "lesbian icon" to give him an epic makeover on the latest "Day Drinking."

Seth Meyers has made an art out of getting drunk on the job. His latest ally in "Day Drinking" was Kristen Stewart, who gamely took on a gauntlet of terrible drinks inspired by her films in the 17-minute segment.

The duo hung out at Boxers in New York City where Stewart had a dramatic wardrobe change before she took on some absolutely terrible lines to show off her dramatic chops, with Meyers gamely stepping in as an overbearing director stepping all over her lines.

We even got a glimpse into what happens when an actor is finding their character, their way into this narrative only to have it interrupted by a director calling for another take. Let's just say, Kristen wasn't all that happy about it -- though she could have been acting!

Earlier in the segment, they played a game of "Ax Me Anything," which was a simple matter of answering a question or taking a shot. When he asked her to name a co-star she would never again work with, Stewart gamely took her shot.

It wasn't because she didn't want to name names, though. "I'm not that much of a little bitch," she explained. "I would do it. I'll work with anyone."

That game took an unexpected turn when she asked the Late Night host the last time he'd p--sed his pants. When he hemmed and hawed, she amended the question to the last time he'd s--t his pants. To this, he had a ready response.

"I went for a run, I remember it was during the pandemic. And I went for, like, a loop so there was no bailing," he recalled. "And I got home and I didn't make it."

"I got home and my kids were waiting for me at the door and I believe I screamed, 'Get them out of there!'" he shared.

Stewart couldn't help but wonder if he was outdoors on a run why he didn't just take care of the emergency business in the open air? As it turns out, he was concerned about the wintertime, the lack of cover, the possible presence of other people...

All of this led Stewart to ask him if it was because he was famous.

"You're saying, if I wasn't famous, would I have open-air s--t?" Meyers asked, before conceding, "Probably."

The comedian also impressed himself with a joke he dropped when Stewart asked him, as part of the game, what project she was promoting the last time she was on his show back in 2015. When he balked, she told him Still Alice.

"It was Still Alice," he said, adding with a very pointed stare at the camera. "I forgot."

"She had Alzheimer's, dude," Stewart replied. "That's really f--ked up."

"All I'm saying is I maybe made the best Still Alice joke you're ever gonna see on TV," Meyers trumpted proudly.

The highlight of the segment, though, came after Meyers and Stewart badly threw darts at a board to take even more shots and Meyers then asked her to "turn me into a lesbian icon."