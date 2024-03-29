Amanda Bynes Says She's Gained 'Over 20 Pounds' Amid Battle With Depression

Instagram

"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," the 'She's the Man' actress wrote on Instagram. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."

Amanda Bynes is opening up about her mental health.

The She's the Man star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, where she revealed that a bout of depression has caused her to put on some weight recently.

"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," Bynes wrote Thursday. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."

Now, the 37-year-old actress says she's feeling better mentally has some specific goals she wants to reach in regards to her physical fitness.

"I weigh 162lbs right now," she continued, "and want to get back to 110lbs."

Bynes has been candid about her mental health in the past, most recently taking to social media to announce that she was pulling the plug on the podcast she started alongside co-host Paul Sieminski, the Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, just one week after its pilot episode aired.

"Even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," Amanda explained in a Dec. 17 TikTok. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."

Instead, the The Amanda Show alum revealed that she was pivoting careers to become a nail technician, telling her followers that she was "so excited to start doing nails" before revealing she had failed her license exam three times.

In a March 6 follow-up video, Bynes assured fans that she'll "keep retaking it until I get the license."

She also shared an un-released clip from the cancelled podcast on her feed Thursday, which saw Bynes recount how she met singer, Dalia Moth, and approached her to be the face of her new fragrance line.

"Although it didn't last very long, here is a clip from 'Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast,'" she captioned the post.

Bynes has been posting more about her life on social media as of late, adding updates to her highlights and stories on everything from her nail tech journey, the hair styles she's rocking and even nights out with friends.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

