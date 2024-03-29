Khloe and Kim Kardashian's Kids Adorably Dance to and Lip-Sync North West's Talking Verse

Instagram / Getty

True, Chicago and Psalm are seen rocking out to North's "Miss Westie" verse from Kanye West's Talking, before Khloe joins her kids to dance.

North West has some serious fans.

On Friday, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a "medley" of performances filmed inside her Calabasas kitchen, featuring the talents of her children True and Tatum Thompson, as well as niece and nephew Psalm and Chicago West.

In the video, True, 5, Psalm, 4, and Chicago, 6, are seen not only dancing along to North's verse from her dad Kanye West's track "Talking," but also lip-syncing the lyrics.

"It's your bestie/ Miss, Miss Westie," North, 10, sings on the song, which dropped in February. "Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy. It's gonna get messy. Just, just bless me. Bless me."

As the video continues, Kim Kardashian's kids take a backseat to True and Tatum, 1, as they sing and dance to Halsey's cover of "Could Have Been Me" from Sing 2, as well as Meghan Trainor's "Mother" -- a song which featured Kris Jenner in its music video.

The comments were flooded with some of Khloe's reality TV friends and fans, including Kyle Richards, who wrote, "This is so cute!!"

Added Natalie Halcro, "Awww!!! Love you all so much 😍 sooo cute!" -- before her cousin Olivia Pierson wrote, "My cuties!!!! ❤❤❤"

"These babies ❤" commented Melissa Gorga, while Kristen Doute added, "cutie patooties."