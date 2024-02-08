Tish Cyrus Shares What's Different About Her Marriage to Dominic Purcell: 'He Encourages Me to Fly'

Getty

"When you're married to someone for so long… it's all you really ever know," Tish said, detailing the differences between her marriage to ex, Billy Ray Cyrus, and new beau, Purcell.

Tish Cyrus is getting candid about her marriage to Dominic Purcell.

In a new interview with People, Tish, who was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus, shared what's different about her relationship with the Prison Break star.

"We are so happy," Tish said of her marriage to Purcell.

The pair went public with their relationship in November 2022, and announced their engagement the following April before tying the knot in August.

While her previous, tumultuous 30-year marriage to the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer was all she knew for so long, her relationship with Purcell she says has made her realize what a good partnership should look like.

"He just encourages me to fly," she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tish, detailed the end of her marriage to the musician, telling the outlet that she had a "complete psychological breakdown" in the lead-up to her split from Billy Ray.

"I'm over 50, I'll be 57 this year. And when I literally was going through my divorce and trying to make that decision of stepping out of a 30-year marriage, I was terrified mostly," she said before noting that women over a certain age can find love again.

She and Billy Ray tied the knot in 1993 and share three children together: Miley, Braison, and Noah. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children from a previous relationship, Brandi and Trace. The pair would ultimately go on to divorce in April 2022 after years of ups and downs.

Tish continued, "I thought I was going to be alone forever. And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety. I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary."

The mom and manager, previously shared that the loss of her mother during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with her marital problems with Billy Ray, sent her into a tailspin, telling Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper that she stayed in the marriage far longer than she should've, due in part to their children.

"I really didn't want Noah to still be young," Tish admitted, referring to their youngest daughter. "But looking back on it, it would have been much better for her had I left."

Although she admits she should've exited her marriage sooner than she did, Tish said she empathizes with women scared to leave the situation they're in.

"I get why women are scared to leave, not only bad relationships, [but to] step into new careers and all these things. And I was literally terrified," she said, adding that eventually it felt like a weight lifted from her shoulders.

"I would love to just be this poster child for women our age and just be like, I promise you starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do. It's been great for me," Tish added, sharing an encouraging word for women her age.

While Tish has moved on and is happily re-married, so has Billy Ray, with the 62-year-old marrying 34-year-old Australian musician Firerose in October, just four months after he and Tish announced their divorce.

While Miley and daughter Brandi were by their mother's side for her wedding to Purcell, 53, they were noticeably absent when Billy Ray tied the knot. Siblings Noah and Braison were there, however.

It's also worth noting that Miley did not thank either her father or Noah in her acceptance speech at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, or her more complete speech posted to her socials after.