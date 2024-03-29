Tom Sandoval Roasted After Recreating Nude Christina Aguilera Rolling Stone Cover

Getty

Sandoval's Dirrty makeover was called "offensive to Christina" and "embarrassing for every party involved" after he recreated the singer's 2002 magazine cover.

That's what some of his followers are saying after he teamed up with Michael Ngo to front the fashion designer's Anima Reloaded campaign with a shoot inspired by one Aguilera did back in 2002.

This week, Ngo shared photos from the campaign to social media -- which show the Vanderpump Rules star on red satin sheets and showing some skin while holding onto a guitar. If the image looks familiar, it's because it's a recreation of Aguilera's 2002 Rolling Stone cover, in which she appeared totally naked -- also on red sheets and holding a guitar.

Unlike Aguilera, Sandoval is still wearing leather pants for the images. The shoot is just one in a series Ngo did recreating old Rolling Stone covers from the 2000s; others posted to his page include homages to Lil Kim, the Spice Girls, TLC and Aaliyah, featuring other artists and influencers.

"@tomsandoval1 as STRIPPED x FIGHTER :: 2000’s POP CULTURE REIMAGINED #ICONICS--T," Ngo captioned the photos. "Thank you Tom for always being a great friend & supporter and for being our rockstar in this creative campaign! 🤘🏽🎸😜🔥🖤"

The faux cover, meanwhile, includes headlines like "Ultimate Bad Boy ... and the Super Fans Who Love Him," "Every Body Loves Tom: Pump Rules Rock Star" and "Tom Sandoval Versus the Entire World Thanks for Making Me a Fighter."

That last one, of course, is a reference to Aguilera's song "Fighter," from the Stripped album which she was promoting with the RS cover.

The comments under the cover reveal was filled with some not-so-Beautiful criticism of the shoot.

"This is so embarrassing for every party involved," read the most liked comment, while someone else wrote, "I aspire to be this delusional."

"Unfortunately for tom, he will never be the star he thinks he is," wrote another, before another follower said, "Ariana must be laughing her ass off! 😂😂😂😂"

"ABSOLUTELY NOT. This is offensive to Christina," read yet another comment. "He's in a cover band and now hes recreating a famous photo. This man has no original thought of his own. How embarrassing."

"Dude don't compare yourself to actual musicians 😂😂😂" wrote someone else, while the shoot as a whole was also compared to Zoolander and called "cringe worthy" overall.

Sandoval did have a handful of supporters, however, including one fan who wrote, "Y'all can't deny this man looks GOOD 🔥🔥 and I know Arianna is drooling over this"

"I love this for Sandoval!! After all those demons chastised him and Raquel!! He is still got it," said someone else. "Tom ROCKS! 😎🎸🤘🏻🔥🔥🔥 loved this one!!! 🙌🏻"