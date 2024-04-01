Jennifer Garner's Father William Dead at 85, Actress Pays Beautiful Tribute

Instagram

Garner says her family was with him when he died, joking they either carried "him across" or scared him "away" by "singing Amazing Grace as he left us."

Jennifer Garner revealed Monday that her father, William John Garner, died over the weekend at the age of 85.

The actress, 51, shared the news on her Instagram page alongside a carousel of photos of her and her late dad throughout her life, from childhood until recently.

In her caption, she honored him by sharing "gratitude" for all the time they had together, while acknowledging "grief is unavoidable" in the time ahead.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.)," she wrote. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners. Today is for gratitude."

"We are grateful for Dad's gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith," read her touching tribute.

After thanking his medical team in the Charleston area for how they "extended Dad's life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots -- surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and — most of all — next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom."

Among the medical facilities she thanked was City of Hope, which specializes in cancer care. Garner did not specify how her father passed.

"There is so much to say about my dad — my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us — but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind," she concluded her post.

Garner's tribute was met with a sea of condolences from the actress' famous friends and fans. Among them was Kelly Ripa, who wrote, "What a lovely tribute. My condolences to you and your family 🙏🏼"

"Praying for you and your family losing a loved one is never easy. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," added Octavia Spencer, while Juliette Lewis wrote, "love you sending you and your family all the blessings and love in the world"

Mira Sorvino and Zoe Saldana also expressed their condolences, while Eva Longoria commented, "Aw babe sending you my love and prayers for you and your family 🙏🏼"

"Sending light and love your way. May his memory always be a blessing," shared Elizabeth Banks, before Uzo Aduba wrote, "Beautiful. Sending you and your family love and prayers. ❤"

Others to express sympathy included Holly Robinson Peete, Lily Collins and Julianne Hough, the latter of whom said she was "Sending so much love and wrapping you in a warm hug."

His death comes 12 weeks after his 59th wedding anniversary with Garner's mother, Patricia Ann Garner. William is survived by Patricia, Jennifer and her two sisters, Melissa and Susannah, as well as his grandchildren -- including Jen's kids Samuel, Violet and Seraphina.