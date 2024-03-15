Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor Separation: 'There's Only So Much That a Woman Can Take'

Getty

Brittany Cartwright is feeling "relief" after separation from husband, Jax Taylor.

The Vanderpump Rules alum opened up to People about the split and what sent her to her breaking point.

Cartwright said that although she's been Taylor's "ride or die" for nine years, "there's only so much that a woman can take."

"Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done.' Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'" she explained.

Late last month, Cartwright and Taylor announced that they were separating after four years of marriage, with some of the contentious moments leading up to their split set to play out on their new Bravo reality series, The Valley.

And while some have questioned the timing in the lead up to the premiere of their latest reality venture, Cartwright assured fans that they did not choose to announce the separation "for [their] show."

"If people actually have watched me over the years and know my personality, they would know this is not something I would do for our show," Cartwright explained. "Like, I'm all about family. I'm all about marriage. I've been about that my entire life."

For now, Cartwright is living in an Airbnb with their 2-year-old son Cruz, and taking some much needed time to herself with the pair attempt to work things out.

The Kentucky native, who said the "most important thing" is their son, said feels "a little bit of relief" amid the separation. "I needed this space."

Taylor, meanwhile, told the outlet the couple thought this was "best for [their] family" because they have "been going through some things for a while now."

"We decided to take a little bit of a breather," Taylor explained before reiterating that the move is not a stunt for their show. "I'm not sure what the future holds for this. But as of right now, this is just the best-case scenario, but this is not a publicity stunt."

The former bartender revealed that they see each other every day, and have been able to continue working on the businesses together, adding, "Nothing has really changed other than, we're not sleeping in the same bed right now."

He continued. "We can still be together, we're just kind of taking a breather."

And it looks like Jax and Brittany aren't the only ones in trouble, with another Valley couple, Jesse and Michelle Lally announcing their split on Friday.