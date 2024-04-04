Shakira Reveals What Makes Her 'Cringe' About Her Own Music During Hot Ones Interview

YouTube

Shakira took the hot seat on Hot Ones -- and revealed a hot take on the iconic "cries" heard throughout songs which made her the star she is today.

During their time together chewing on hot wings, host Sean Evans brought up a moment from a recent interview she had with Zane Lowe, in which she recalled hearing one of her old songs on the radio in the car and telling her kids, "I used to suck."

That prompted Evans to ask: "What does make you wince or cringe when you listen to your earlier material?"

"Agh so many things," she said shaking her head in her hands.

"I think I used to overdo the cries in my voice," she said, before performing some of that classic Shakira sound a capella. "You know it's too much, um I think I overdid it, I think I exaggerated, too much Shakira," she said laughing to herself.

"I noticed that after my pregnancies my voice got thicker, more rounded, more full," she said, explaining how her voice has changed over time. "Also my choices are more mature I have evolved as a woman, as a person my intellect has evolved."

While speaking of other regretful choices, Shakira revealed the most expensive mistake she made on tour involved a huge fake cobra. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer performed in front of the $1 million giant cobra during her Tour of the Mongoose.

"That cobra cost like a million dollars to produce and then taking it on the road was so expensive," she told Evans.

"At the end of the tour I lost money and it was one of my most successful tour, I travelled the world and it sold out everywhere and I had to take a big loss because of the stupid cobra," she explained.

As Shakira attempted to get through the interview she was overcome by the level of spice taking over her mouth, admitting, "My lips are a little itchy... this is like a natural plump."

She also made an interesting choice of milk to have on standby if the spice level got too heavy: Macadamia milk. And the spice definitely got too hot for the Colombian icon!

At one point, the star had to submerge her tongue in the glass of macadamia milk for several seconds, after tasting a painfully spicy piece of chicken. Watch the full interview above!