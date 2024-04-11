Amber Rose Sets Record Straight on Chris Rock Dating Rumors

Getty

After addressing dating rumors, Rose also revealed her surprising relationship with Sandra Bullock.

Amber Rose is responding to those Chris Rock dating rumors.

In an new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 40-year-old model cleared the air, after photos surfaced of Rose and the comedian out in New York City surfaced back in December.

"It was not [a date]," she told ET. "I've been friends with Chris Rock for, like, 13 years… We met for coffee. We talked some crap to each other. He made me laugh because he's hilarious. And that's our friendship. Just friendship."

Rose, who was snapped out with Rock, 59, by paparazzi, said that anyone who looks at those images should be able to tell there was nothing romantic going on.

"We were not holding hands, and we were obviously very separate. It just becomes unfair sometimes," she added.

The pair are so friendly in fact, that Rose said she even gives the comic "relationship advice," now that he's single.

Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock for 18 years before they split in 2014. They finalized their divorce in 2016. Rose is also single, and tells ET she's "very happy" about it.

"I'm definitely not looking for nothing. I'm definitely very happy raising my children and having my own schedule," the mother-of-two shared.

Rose was previously married to Whiz Khalifa, and shares son, Bash, 11, with the rapper. She also shares Slash, 4, with ex, Alexander "AE" Edwards.

While the photographs of Rose and Rock may have led some to speculate that there was something romantic between the pair, Rose said she has many A-list friendships, but chooses to keep those private and off social media.

"I'm close friends with Tom Arnold, our kids play together. I'm close friends with Sandra Bullock, our kids play together," she revealed of the comedic actor and the Oscar-winning actress. "I love Sandra. She's amazing. She's the most down-to-earth, coolest person ever. My son and her daughter are best friends. They're on FaceTime all day. We love Sandra."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rose, who was accompanied by longtime friend, Blac Chyna (Angela White), shared an update on the pair's friendship following from some time apart.

Though the pair were busy doing their own thing, Rose insisted that there was no animosity between them.