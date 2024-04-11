OJ Simpson Dead at 76 After 'Battle with Cancer'

X/Getty

Simpson "succumbed to his battle with cancer," his family said in a statement.

O.J. Simpson, one of America's most controversial figures, has died. He was 76.

His family confirmed the news via X on Thursday, writing, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

In February, Simpson denied he was in hospice care for prostate cancer, but didn't address his diagnosis. In 2023, however, he did say he "caught cancer," without specifying what type. At the time, he said he went through chemotherapy.

After a very successful football career in the '70s, Simpson transitioned to acting -- starring in a number of Hertz commercials, as well as The Naked Gun films.

In 1994, he became infamous after he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. His trial was dubbed the "Trial of the Century", attracting major attention worldwide. Though he was found not guilty in the criminal trial, he was found guilty of wrongful death in a civil trial.

The trial was later dramatized numerous times in the years since, with a TV movie, documentaries and the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

He caused controversy by writing a book titled "If I Did It," which was never released. Later in life, he was found guilty of multiple felonies including kidnapping and robbery stemming from an incident in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007. After serving 9 years behind bars, Simpson was released on October 1, 2017.

He was very active on social media in the years since his release; his last post to X came back in February, two days after denying he was in hospice care.

Simpson is survived by his five children.