Verdict Reached In Deadly River Stabbing Trial Following Graphic Videos, Suspect Testimony

The jury has reached a verdict after viewing horrific video of the confrontation, listening to graphic witness testimony and hearing Nicolae Miu's very different version of events.

Nicolae Miu, the man accused of stabbing four victims and killing a teenager during a Wisconsin river confrontation, was found guilty.

Isaac Schuman, 17, was killed in the incident, while Ryhley Mattison, A.J. Martin, Dante Carlson and Tony Carlson were all injured.

On Thursday, Miu was found guilty of first degree reckless homicide in the death of Schuman; he was also found guilty on four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for injured parties, as well as one count of battery for Madison Coen, who claimed she was punched by Miu during the confrontation.

The verdict came following a week-and-a-half long trail which saw Miu, several victims and police officers testify in front of the court.

The deadly incident went down at Apple River in August 2022, with victims and prosecutors claiming 54-year-old Nicolae Miu pulled a knife on a group during a confrontation on the water, which was captured on video. The state condemned some of the victims' behavior during the incident -- like calling Miu a "pedophile" and "raper" -- but argued their actions didn't warrant the violence which followed. The defense, meanwhile, argued Miu was acting in self-defense after being surrounded and taunted by the "drunk" group.

Sentencing will happen at a later date.