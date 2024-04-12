Comedian Christina P Went 'Overboard' on Ozempic, Took Enough for '500-Lb Man'

TikTok

"I'm like, 'Dude, I can't even [eat]. I feel nauseous. I can't even eat this bread. My mouth is dry. I feel like I'm gonna throw up,'" the comedian said, hilariously recalling her Ozempic dosing mishap on her podcast with husband Tom Segura.

It's a wise decision to always double-check your prescription dosage if your doctor makes any changes -- a lesson that comedian "Christina P" Pazsitzky learned the hard way.

On the latest episode of her and husband Tom Segura's podcast, Your Mom's House, the 47-year-old hilariously recalled how she unintentionally went "overboard" with Ozempic -- one of the anti-diabetic drugs that have gained popularity in Hollywood for its weight loss benefits -- after her doctor raised her dosage, and she accidentally took "enough for a 500-lb. man."

"The doctor goes, 'You know what, since you ate right through it last time, I'm going to start you on a higher dose,'" Christina P said with a laugh as she began the story. "He goes, 'Start at like 10 units.'"

"It comes time for me to start, and I go, 'I don't know. 10 units sounds like a lot,'" she continued. "I haven't been on it in a minute. I'm gonna dial it back to five units."

After giving herself the injection, the podcast host joined her husband and their kids for dinner at a barbecue restaurant, where she said she started experiencing some uncomfortable symptoms.

I'm like, 'Dude, I can't even [eat]. I feel nauseous," Christina P explained. "I can't even eat this bread. My mouth is dry. I feel like I'm gonna throw up.' And then I wake up in the middle of the night, like, super nauseous.'"

"I'm like, 'This is working this time. I'm down, like, 3 lbs,'" she added. "I'm starving. I take a bite. And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm full. This feels great.' You know?"

The performer went on to share that when one of their friends, who is a nurse, was over at their house, she decided to ask her about her dosage.

"I go, 'Hey, just let me just confirm this dosing, because I'm not so sure. Like, should I be taking more or less?'" Christina P recalled. "She goes, 'Well, how much did you take last week?' ... I go, 'Five units.'"

"She goes, 'Christina, you took 50 units,'" she added, to which she and her husband burst into laughter. "She's like, 'That's enough for, like, a 500-lb man!' I'm like, 'Well, it f--king worked!'"

A clip of Christina recalling the story was shared on the Your Mom's House podcast's TikTok account, along with the caption: "Christine went a little overboard on her zempy..."

The use of Ozempic -- a popular diabetes medicine -- and other prescription medications which have been adopted by many for their weight-loss side effects have become a hot topic in Hollywood.

Ozempic is the brand name for the drug semaglutide. According to the prescription medication's website, Ozempic is described as "a medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that, along with diet and exercise, may improve blood sugar. While not for weight loss, Ozempic may help you lose some weight."

The initial weekly dose of the medication is 0.25 mg injection, before it's increased to 0.5 mg. However, for those who need "additional control" of their blood sugar, a doctor may increase the dosage up to 2 mg a week, which is the "maximum dose" according to the website.