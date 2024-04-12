Tori Spelling Admits to Financial Difficulties and Being A 'Hoarder'

Getty

Tori Spelling is doing some much needed spring cleaning amid her divorce from Dean McDermott.

While speaking on her misSPELLING podcast on Thursday, the 50-year-old actress revealed she is currently sifting through four storage units in an attempt to downsize and simplify her life.

"I'm a hoarder, you guys! Hi, my name's Tori and I'm a hoarder. There I said it," Spelling told her listeners, while sitting inside one of her storage units after being let in by a locksmith. "I always tell people, 'I'm not a hoarder. I'm a collector.'"

"I have all my kids' memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold and everything was put into storage," she explained.

She said the storage units came about after Spelling was forced to move her family into an Airbnb due to the infestation of mold in their home. She added that she then started feeling like she could "breathe" again and wondered why.

"I can breathe because I don't have all my s--t falling on top of me," she said, saying, "I would like to clean up my life for my kids because they deserve better."

Spelling shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with her estranged partner. The revelations come after Spelling was spotted crying while reuniting with McDermott at the public storage in late March; the two were married for almost two decades.

The daughter of late film and television producer Aaron Spelling admitted that she no longer "had the money" to pay for the units which hold their "whole lives." Spelling thanked a friend for stopping the units from going up for auction, which Spelling explained is what happens when you don't pay for your storage units.

"I don't want sympathy, but I was taught or I wasn't taught how to function in the real world and I'm doing the best I can," Spelling admitted. "I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking. I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s."

She revealed that while her "costars were making investments" and "buying properties," she was not. "They were being smart about it. And I didn't know and I had no guidance at all," the Mystery Girls actress said.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed for divorce from McDermott late last month, listing the date of separation as June 17, 2023.

During a recent podcast episode of misSpelling, she addressed McDermott's past comments about their marriage. In an interview with DailyMail.com in November, he said the two were "having problems" and claimed things "just got worse because we stopped sleeping in the same room," while sharing that a pig, chicken and a handful of dogs were all sleeping in their bed.

However, Spelling claimed on her podcast that the pig was only in their bed for a few nights.

"The pig was in the bed in 2017. When I was pregnant, we had a baby pig. They told me it needed to be in a bed -- that it was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights," she continued on her podcast . "But when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed' and I was like, 'Understood.'"