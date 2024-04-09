Tori Spelling Hasn't Pooped or Peed 'Alone' in 18 Years, Reveals If Pig Led to Dean McDermott Divorce

Getty

On her podcast, the mom of five also shared her thoughts on her estranged husband's new girlfriend, Lily Calo, and revealed she still refers to McDermott as "babe" despite their split.

Tori Spelling is reflecting on her split from Dean McDermott and opening up about her life now in the wake of her divorce filing, including some surprisingly personal details.

On Monday's episode of her misSPELLIng podcast, the actress -- who married McDermott in 2006 -- revealed that she hasn't gone to the bathroom alone in nearly two decades.

"People say, 'You should be happy with yourself alone.' I haven't been alone ... Like honestly, I still don't poop alone,'" Spelling said. "Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me, like, while I'm pooping."

"I haven't pooped, peed alone in 18 years. First it was Dean [McDermott], then it was kids," she continued. "I think I function better with people. Is that codependent? Yes."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares five kids with McDermott: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott late last month, listing the date of separation as June 17, 2023.

During the podcast episode, she addressed McDermott's past comments about their marriage. In an interview with DailyMail.com in November, he said the two were "having problems" and claimed things "just got worse because we stopped sleeping in the same room," while sharing that a pig, chicken and a handful of dogs were all sleeping in their bed.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"He gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true," Spelling said on her podcast.

"The pig was in the bed in 2017. When I was pregnant, we had a baby pig. They told me it needed to be in a bed -- that it was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights," she continued. "But when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed' and I was like, 'Understood.'"

"That was the only night the pig was in the bed," Spelling added. "... The animals and kids didn't come between us in the bed."

Elsewhere during the podcast episode, the mom of five shared her thoughts on her estranged husband's new girlfriend, Lily Calo, revealing they have family dinners together.

"We do have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend," Spelling said. "I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It's just different."

"I laugh when I get nervous. I make jokes when I'm nervous because I don't know how to process it," she admitted with a laugh, adding that her ex is a "very good-looking man."

"That has never changed. I think it just… there was so much resentment built up that I couldn't go back to that," she continued.

The former reality star went on to share that she still refers to McDermott as "babe," even in front of his new girlfriend.

"I can call him my ex-husband now? Estranged? Estranged husband? I still say babe. I always called him babe," Spelling revealed. "Like, I say 'babe' in front of his girlfriend. And I'm like, what am I supposed to call him, Dean? I have not called him Dean in 18 years. It's so weird. I guess when I get a boyfriend or someone else that I call babe, I guess I'll stop calling him babe."

Meanwhile, also during the podcast episode, she admitted that there were "moments" when she questioned her decision to end their marriage.

"I'm not gonna lie," Spelling shared. "There's moments where I'm like, 'Should I have stayed? What are the long-term ramifications on the children of staying in a marriage where they have a family, they're in the same house, it's all intact, you move fluidly, but there's so much unhappiness and so much anger? At what point is it worth it to have to have them go through that process where they're separated, and they go see different parents?'"

"And I don't know. I didn't know the answer to that till I was in it," she admitted.

Spelling ended the episode by discussing how she and her family are doing now following her divorce filing.

"I hope it's gonna be amicable," she explained.

"We're co-parenting very well right now," she said. "The kids are seeing him again, and they're happy with his progress and the work he's done on himself. And they're proud of him, and we like his girlfriend. And we all co-parent together and living the dream. I don't know."