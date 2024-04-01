Tori Spelling Reveals Dean McDermott Comment That Finally Led to Divorce Filing

Getty

The day Dean McDermott made the comment that marked the end of their marriage is the same day Tori Spelling put on her divorce filing as their date of separation.

On Friday, Tori Spelling filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dean McDermott after 18 years. Then, over the weekend, she talked all about it on the first episode of her new misSPELLING podcast.

She also hinted at how long things have been rocky between the couple when she announced it, saying, "I just filed for divorce. Whoa, I just said the words that I've said in my head for, like, 16 years. Wild."

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum admitted on the podcast that their marriage should have never lasted as long as it did, saying it started changing from the moment they had kids. The couple share Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott also has Jack, 24, from a prior relationship.

"Everything became focused on the kids and I kind of left him in a way. And I get it," Spelling said on the podcast, per ET. "It doesn't excuse his behavior and everything he did."

She recalled telling a friend she was going to leave McDermott as soon as her kids could unbuckle their own car seats. Instead, she and McDermott kept having more children until suddenly she found herself with five.

It was June 17, 2023, though, when Spelling finally reached her breaking point during an incident where McDermott, who is now sober, had been drinking. That's also the date listed for the couple's separation on Spelling's divorce filing, as first reported by TMZ.

"He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--t for 18 years,'" Spelling recalled. "And I f--king lost it."

McDermott must have felt something different after this fight, because he made a shocking announcement on Instagram that their marriage was over. Though he later deleted the post, it would prove to be true.

In November of that year, McDermott opened up about that fight with The Daily Mail, telling the outlet, "My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry. It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes," he shared.

As for the post, he said he shared it because he was "at the end of my rope. I didn't know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again."

Things were so dark for him that he said he actually overdosed on pills, including Ambien, "in the hopes that I would not wake up." Ultimately, though, he was thankful that he did, saying, "Thank God I did, because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."

McDermott is sober and in a better place overall as he and Spelling figure out how to navigate their separate lives while co-parenting their five children. He seemingly got the news that Spelling had filed for divorce during the podcast recording session.

She told him on the phone -- listeners were only able to hear her side of the conversation as California law doesn't allow the other party to be recorded without their knowledge -- as she explained why she felt she had the right to file first.

According to TMZ, she sounded angry as she told him she filed because he'd spoken with The Daily Mail about their sex lives and other intimate details from within their marriage.

"You said everything that you've done to me all through the years. So I think it would make perfect sense that it's followed up with I would file," Spelling told him, per ET. "Because those are things that I would never have divulged to somebody and you did."

While speaking with The Daily Mail, McDermott said the two were "having problems" and claimed things "just got worse because we stopped sleeping in the same room," while sharing that a pig, chicken and a handful of dogs were all sleeping in their bed.

He continued, "And we know dogs have accidents and our particular dogs were having a lot. And I just couldn't deal with that anymore. So, I created a healthy boundary for myself and I said, 'I can't do this. I can't live and sleep in this kind of condition.' I drew that boundary for myself and moved to another room and things just progressed from there. There were no efforts to sort of remedy the problem to get back into the room."

He also said the two were basically "roommates."

McDermott and Spelling have both moved on romantically, with McDermott telling Page Six that his ex gets along "fabulously" with his new girlfriend Lily Calo. Meanwhile, Spelling has been romantically linked to Ryan Cramer.