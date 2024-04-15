Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Come Together For Son's 3rd Birthday Party Amid Separation

Instagram

More than a month after announcing their separation, estranged couple, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, reunited to celebrate their son Cruz's third birthday.

The Valley co-stars hosted a dinosaur-themed party at a Sky Zone indoor trampoline park in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Cruz's 3-Rex party was a SMASH!" Brittany wrote on a joint Instagram post shared on her and Jax's accounts April 14, alongside photos and videos from the event. "Thanks so much to everyone that came out to celebrate our little guy! He had a fabulous time and it was a perfect day full of memories that will last forever! lol"

But it wasn't all fun times at the 3-year-old's birthday bash -- with Brittany's friend and Valley co-star, Zack Wickham, revealing that Cruz's dinosaur-themed cake ended up crumbling when the table it was resting on folded soon after his parents blew out the candles.

Jax appeared to be leaning on the table when it came crashing down to the ground.

Another video shared by Zack sees a member of the venue staff attempting to put the three-tier cake back together, with the birthday boy's mom proudly declaring to party guests that no part of the cake "touched the ground," and was still safe to eat.

Brittany had announced her and Jax's separation on February 29 after four years of marriage.

"Jax and I are taking time apart," the former Vanderpump Rules star said on their joint podcast, When Reality Hits, "and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

"I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz," Brittany added.