Kid Cudi Announces Engagement to Menswear Designer Lola Abecassis Sartore

Getty

"This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all," the "Day 'n' Nite" singer shared.

Kid Cudi is engaged!

The "Day 'n' Nitet" singer took to Instagram to share a smiling snap of him and his fiancée, Lola Abecassis Sartore, as he announced the news.

"My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all," Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, wrote. "Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect 😉🙏🏾."

The photo carousel features several photos of the happy couple, both chicly dressed in black outfits styled by YSL for the premiere of Cudi's new Paramount+ live-action series, Knuckles -- spin-off of the Sonic the Hedgehog film series and the first live-action television series in the franchise overall.

The fashion-forward moment is not a major surprise for the usually dapper rapper or Sartore, who works as a menswear designer, working for big brands like Luis Vuitton, Kenzo and more.

Sartore shared the same smiling shot of the pair with her own caption, writing, "I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott. ❤️‍🔥."

"I can't wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!," she added.

Cudi has previously been romantically linked to Cassie Ventura, entertainment attorney Jamie Baratta and costume designer Raquel Deriane.

He's also dad to 13-year-old daughter, Vada, who he shares with ex-girlfriend, Jacqueline Munyasya.

The announcement comes just after Kid Cudi has been announced as a last-minute addition to Coachella's Weekend Two lineup. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Cudi is scheduled to hit the stage at 5:10 p.m. PT, replacing Vampire Weekend, who performed Weekend One.

Kid Cudi stars alongside Idris Elba and Adam Pally in Knuckles, with all six episodes dropping April 26 on Paramount+.