Ryan Reynolds Says Michael J. Fox Made His Late Dad 'Feel Less Alone'

"I met Mike 17 years ago," Reynolds wrote. "I've watched him raise the bar for purpose and passion. It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet. He's someone who helped my dad, along with millions of others, feel less alone."

"It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm," Reynolds continued of Fox. "He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more."

Reynolds' father James died in 2015 after dealing with Parkinson's disease for almost two decades.

The Deadpool star reveals that he and his wife Blake Lively named their eldest daughter James after Reynolds' father. He died at 74, just shortly after she was born.

"Last year I watched Back to the Future with my 8-year-old daughter," he continued. "It's become her favorite film. And for now, that's enough for me -- and her. One more kid from one more generation sees what I saw."

Reynolds added that James "still has no idea" he and the legend behind Marty McFly are friends.

"I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it’s OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you’re flying," he concluded.

While Reynolds' words are sentimental and heartwarming, he does aid a few light hearted jokes in the essay.

"He [Fox] also falls a lot. Not just because he has Parkinson's. He falls a lot because he’s unafraid to fly," Reynolds says of Fox who has been battling Parkinson's since 1991.