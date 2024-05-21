Kailyn Lowry Says Plastic Surgeon Told Her to Lose 50 Lbs Before Getting Boob Job: 'Extremely Humbling'

Getty

"I'm making these consultations to get a boob job. You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 pounds. So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50 but maybe get away with 40 pounds, before they can even operate on me," the 'Teen Mom' alum revealed.

Kailyn Lowry won't be going under the knife anytime soon.

During Friday's episode of her Barely Famous podcast, Lowry said she was denied a breast augmentation because of her weight.

"I'm making these consultations to get a boob job. You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 pounds. So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50 but maybe get away with 40 pounds, before they can even operate on me," the Teen Mom alum revealed.

"That was extremely humbling," Lowry, who was looking to get a breast reduction after welcoming seven children, added.

The busy mom said she was brought to tears over the conversation.

'I've been wanting to do this breast reduction, implants, lift, whatever it is," she explained. "She was like, 'Do you still want to schedule this?' I'm literally sobbing. Already the water works have started."

Ultimately, despite the disappointment, she ended up making a consultation so she could start budgeting for the procedure.

"I don't even know if I can get my double chin done," Lowry added, noting another procedure she was hoping to undergo. "Truthfully, I'd want to do that at the same time as my boob job because why would I pay for anesthesia twice?"

She also used the "humbling" moment to urge others to be in the right head space before considering plastic surgery.

"If you are looking to schedule a cosmetic procedure, your BMI cannot be over whatever it is. Don't call on a Wednesday. Don't call in the middle of the work day because they will tell you based on your current height and weight whether they can operate on you and they won't be able to operate on me," she said. "Make sure you’re in the right headspace. If you're not, you will be humbled by the fact that they may not be able to operate on you."

While fitness has admittedly not been her priority since welcoming twins Verse and Valley last fall with her boyfriend Elijah Scott -- with whom she also shares son Rio, 15 months -- Lowry said no cosmetic procedure can be maintained without a lifestyle change.

"If you're going to get plastic surgery you have to maintain it," Lowry said on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

The star, who is also mom to son Creed, three, and Lux, six, with ex Chris Lopez, son Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin and son Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera, called the mommy makeover she got back in 2016 a "jump start" to losing weight.

"It was a jump start for me and I was able to maintain it all the way up until I get knocked up again. That's probably why I got knocked up again," she quipped, referencing her pregnancy with son, Lux, in 2017.

The only thing she would've done differently, Lowry said, was to wait till she was done having children to undergo the procedure.

"It was the best decision I ever made. The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids," she told co-host, Vee Rivera, during the January 2024 episode.