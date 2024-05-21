Amy Robach Says Ex-Husband Andrew Shue Never Gave Her an Engagement Ring

Getty

"My first one was $3,000, and I didn't even really have one the second time. My second one didn't exist," the former GMA3 co-anchor said when looking back at her first and second marriages.

Amy Robach is making some pretty shocking claims about her ex-husband, Andrew Shue.

While discussing the costs of engagement rings with partner, T.J. Holmes on their Amy & T.J. Podcast Monday, the former GMA3 co-anchor, claimed that she never received an engagement ring Shue before getting married.

"My first one was $3,000, and I didn't even really have one the second time. My second one didn't exist," Robach said in reference to her first marriage Tim McIntosh, before touching on her second marriage to actor Shue.

Ultimately, Robach said that not having a ring turned out to be a blessing in disguise given her divorce from Shue. Robach and Shue divorced in March 2023 after 13 years of marriage.

"I also think this is a cautionary tale because we do know that close to 50% of all marriages end in divorce," she went on to say. "If you think you've got some valuable property in a ring, no matter how much you spent, wait till you have to try to sell that said ring. It is pennies to what you actually purchased. So these beautiful pieces of jewelry don't appreciate. In fact, it's like buying a car. The second you try to sell it after you've purchased it, it goes down significantly in value."

The pair had separated in August 2022, months before news of romance with Holmes made headlines. Still, the relationship sparked controversy, as Robach had not confirmed her separation from Shue, nor Holmes with his attorney wife Marilee Fiebig. In an unexpected twist of events, Shue and Fiebig also allegedly began dating one another following the dissolution of their respective marriages.

The scandal caused such a distraction at ABC, Robach and Holmes were ultimately forced out of their roles on Good Morning America.

The pair claim ABC acknowledged that they hadn't violated any company policy with their relationship, but neither of them had revealed their marital status when the news of their romance came to light.

As for how the ordeal has shaped Robach and Holmes' view on marriage, while they initially retreated from public life before re-emerging a year after the scandal with a podcast, Holmes said while he wants to marry his new lady love, he doesn't feel that he has to.

"I wanna marry you. I don't need to. I want to be married to you. And that's such a different thing as we sit here and talk about engagement rings and joint accounts," Holmes, who had also been married prior to his union with Fiebig, noted.

"It's interesting having gone through this now, both of us twice," Robach chimed in. "And, I know that can be joke material, but I actually think it's been such hard-earned, God, I mean, just I've learned so much through going through both of those relationships and now being in this one with you."