Brittany Snow Breaks Silence on Divorce From Tyler Stanaland, Says She Watched Him on 'Selling the OC'

Getty

"Of course I saw it, watched it with my dog," Snow said when asked if she caught her ex on the 'Selling Sunset' spinoff.

Brittany Snow is getting candid about her divorce from Tyler Stanaland.

Snow was a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday, where she dished on her breakup from the Selling the OC star, and revealed that she watched him on the reality series prior to their divorce.

"Of course I saw it, watched it with my dog," Snow said when host Alex Cooper asked if she watched the show. "Alone."

Fans of the show will recall that Stanaland made headlines for his actions on the show's first season, during which he claimed that Oppenheim Group coworker, Kayla Cardona, tried to kiss him off camera, which caused a rift between them.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Did you know her?" Cooper asked, to which Snow replied, "Which one?"

Cardona wasn't the only co-worker Stanaland seemed to be extra close to, with the realtor getting cozy to Alex Hall, a friendship some on the show labeled "inappropriate." The duo raised eyebrows when she gave him a "nosey" during one full-cast scene, before ultimately coupling up at the end of Season 2, following news of Stanaland's divorce.

"They've taken up -- and I'm collectively calling them all they, because I don't know any of them except my ex-husband -- they took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head, and I don't want to give them any more time and energy, because then they would win, and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time and energy and attention," Snow shared.

She added, "I was not aware of a lot of things, I will say that...I will say, what people think happened, happened."

Snow and Stanaland announced their separation in September 2022 after two years of marriage -- and just one month after Selling the OC premiered on Netflix.

"After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Stanaland announced via Instagram at the time with Snow eventually sharing a similar message. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another."

While she said that her ex definitely "messed up," there's a part of their breakup that she can own, and she said she's done her best to "release" the anger she felt in the wake of their divorce.

"I think that there's also in my experience with this and how I've processed, there's a lot of grace that I give myself and also, I can own -- there's a part of this that I don't have a part in, they messed up -- but I tried very hard to see it all from every side and release that anger, because it doesn't serve me," Snow explained.

A glimpse at the reality series' Season 3 first look, released in November 2023, sees the ups and downs of Stanaland and Hall's messy coupling, and while their relationship status is seemingly up in the air, Snow's is pretty cut and dry: she's single.

"I am," the Pitch Perfect star told Cooper before admitting that she is dating.

Snow did, however, tell the podcast host that while she's talking to people, she's actively working on being comfortable being alone.

"I've been 'single,' weirdly, because it's very easy for me to get in a relationship, and I have been actively trying to be alone and be with myself and just feel the feelings and not have to Band-Aid it with sparkly, shiny, emotional things," she explained.

"And so, I've been in and out of things a little bit," The Help actress continued, "but nothing concretely until -- we'll see."

While the breakup definitely blindsided her, Snow said she's recovered and can look back on the love they did have fondly, and said she doesn't "regret" anything that happened.