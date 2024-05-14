Caroline Rhea Teases 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' Reunion with Melissa Joan Hart and Beth Broderick (Exclusive)

Everett / TooFab

Rhea -- who played Zelda on the spellbinding sitcom -- teased that the Spellman family is getting back together.

Caroline Rhea is gathering the rest of her witches -- Melissa Joan Hart and Beth Broderick -- for a reunion.

Before Rhea took the stage to host the Race To Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star hinted to TooFab exclusively that a reunion was heading our way.

When asked if there was something in the works for the Spellman family, Rhea revealed: "We are planning something," before adding that Hart has her own scoop to share.

"But the three of us have a good scoop, too," Rhea hinted.

When asked if it was "something Sabrina related," she remained tightlipped. "I cannot say anything ... It has to do with witches."

The spellbinding series was on air from 1996-2003 and while there have been talks of a potential reunion, nothing has been set in stone for aunts Hilda and Zelda and their niece, Sabrina.

However, the cast has remained close. Recently, Rhea called upon Hart to join her on tour for the a comedy special called I Identify As A Witch.

"You know what's so funny? I literally said, I go, 'Melissa, I have a great idea. I will teach you how to be a comedian, and you will open for me, and I can guarantee you'll make 100% less than you normally make,'" Rhea told TooFab of how she convinced Hart to open for her stand-up show.

"She's really funny. She's such a little go-getter. She's been working since she was four years old, and of course, she got this. And then she's like, 'I'm going to do it,'" the 60-year-old said. "She's the quickest study I've ever met during stand-up."

As for how Hart's work ethic has changed over the years, Rhea said she's "a little psychopath in terms of laser focus."

"Once she decides to do something, that's it... She's very young, and she's accomplished literally everything. And it doesn't matter how old I am. I think she's my niece, and I think we're witches," Rhea quipped.

Rhea hosted the 31st annual Race to Erase MS Gala, where guests sat down for dinner, enjoyed performances by Natasha Bedingfield and A Great Big World, and bid on auction items -- which included coveted tickets to Taylor Swift.

The event raised over $1.5 million to benefit the charity and its Center Without Walls program, a collaboration of top MS research centers working together as a team on ground-breaking research with the goal of treating and, ultimately, finding a cure for MS.