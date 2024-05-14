Sarah Paulson Calls Out Actress Who Sent Her 'Six Pages' of Notes on Broadway Show

"It was outrageous. It was really outrageous," Paulson said after revealing the actress' identity. "I have not forgotten it, and I hope to see you never,"

Sarah Paulson starred in the Off-Broadway production of Talley's Folly over a decade ago, but she says she still remembers the criticism she allegedly received from an actress who played the role before her.

While appearing on Monday's episode of the Smartless podcast, Paulson, 49, claimed she received "six pages" full of unsolicited notes from actress Trish Hawkins, a friend of her mother's who originated the role of Sally Talley in the 1979 production, after she saw her perform in the 2013 revival.

"I did a play called Talley's Folly at the Roundabout, and the actress -- and I'm gonna say this, and I'm not gonna ask you to cut this out, because I don't f---ing care -- this actress came to the play. Her name is Trish Hawkins. Hi, Trish! Hi, Trisha!" she recalled to Smartless podcast hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes. "Trish Hawkins came to this play -- am I gonna get sued? I don't care, 'cause I think this is outrageous."

The actress said her mother was in "some kind of writing group" with Hawkins, so she decided to invite her to watch Paulson's performance.

"She looked at me sort of up and down and then she went, 'Your dress is yellow. Mine was pink.' And I thought, 'What?'" Paulson said Hawkins told her after they met.

However, according to Paulson, Hawkins' apparent distaste for her costume was just the tip of the iceberg.

"Cut to two days later, I got an email that was six pages long of notes and a communication to me about what she had done when she had done the play, what she recommended I do," Paulson said. "It was outrageous. It was really outrageous."

"Trish Hawkins, I have not forgotten it, and I hope to see you never," she added.

The Tony nominee admitted that she still has Hawkins' notes to this day, before also jokingly calling out her mom for inviting Hawkins to see her performance in the first place. "I just put it back in the file of things my mother has done," she quipped.