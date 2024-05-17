Jessica Biel Defends Epsom Salt Bath 'Hack' Following Met Gala Backlash

Getty / Instagram

"It's just a little hack, like a little red carpet hack. I'm getting off a plane, relaxing," Biel said of the headline-making move.

Jessica Biel is sharing the motivation behind her viral Met Gala beauty hack.

More than a week after The Sinner star made headlines for soaking in 20 pounds of Epsom salts the night before the star-studded event, Biel defended the technique during an appearance on The View Thursday.

"It's just a little hack, like a little red carpet hack. I'm getting off a plane, relaxing," the 42-year-old actress explained when co-host Sunny Hostin asked about her Met Gala prep.

"Does it like, shrink your skin in or something?" Hostin inquired in a follow-up question.

"It’s amazing," Biel replied. "And it gives you magnesium inside your body. I slept really well, I woke up, I felt really good, I felt calm. It's kind of an adrenaline, kind of night. It's a lot of exciting people."

Biel first shared a look at her getting-ready process on TikTok May 6, the night before the Met Gala, which included soaking in 20 pounds of epsom salt in hot water the night before.

Instagram

"I know some people party before the Met Ball, and party all weekend and all the things," the mother-of-two told her followers. "And I have total respect for that. This is what I do to get ready for the Met Ball."

"For real," Biel said in the clip as she poured the bags of Epsom slat into the bathtub.

It didn't come without some backlash, however, with fans in the comments calling Biel's beauty hack "unrelatable" and "dangerous."

Discussing her Epsom salt method with People, Biel said the bath is a "tool" she employs not only to relax, but to feel confident in her body before big events.

"Epsom salt baths is a tool I love and use for all things, after traveling, sore muscles, of course, magnesium, absolutely, to sleep well, to de-stress, to, you know, just feel confident in your body to go to a big event like the Met Ball, which is what I was utilizing it for," she explained.

Whatever that soak did, Biel was glowing when she stepped onto the Met Gala steps dressed in a pink silk faille gown and cape by Tamara Ralph Couture. The gown, which was embellished with feathers and crystals, took 320 hours to make.

Getty

While Biel admitted that pink isn't usually her color, she said she was drawn to the Couture gown.

"It's actually not necessarily the color I am often drawn to, but this particular pink and this particular dress just was the one for me," she told the outlet.

Further discussing her look on The View, the Candy alum said, "The look was really built around the Cartier necklace and earrings and ring I was wearing."