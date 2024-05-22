Guy Fieri Argues He's Never Been Unhealthy While Showing Off 30-Pound Weight Loss

Dylan Coulter for Men's Health

The 'Diners, Drives-ins and Dives' host shares the secret behind his 30-pound weight loss, telling his critics, "You don't know what you're talking about."

Guy Fieri has been known for two things throughout his career: his spiky hair, and eating at some of the greasiest spoons this country has to offer. Now, he's pushing back against assumptions that he's unhealthy.

The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host, who has shed 30 pounds over the past four years, opened up about to Men's Health about the changes he's made in the past several years that led to his weight loss, and how he's always been health conscious, no matter what you think!

To his critics, the Mayor of Flavortown only had this to say: "I don't want to say that you don't know what you're talking about, but you don't know what you're talking about."

He also argued that it's not as much about changing what he eats as it is about being more conscious. "I think moderation is a real thing… I still eat what I want to eat. But I just don't eat as much of it," he explained.

He also shifted when he eats, with Fieri saying he was advised to skip breakfast and only eat between 12 and 8 p.m. "It wasn't as gnarly as you might think," he said. "I'm not a big breakfast fan."

For Fieri, this also means rethinking how he approaches food. "I'll use pizza as an example," he told the magazine. "Pizza is one of those things when it's good, it's really good. And when it's bad, people still eat it. I'm now more inclined to not eat something that's not that great than to eat it."

Fans wondering how this all works with his work on DDD, Fieri explained that they usually film at three locations in a day. Rather than scarf down full meals at those restaurants, the restaurateur instead nibbles a few bites for the cameras ... and then skips dinner that night.

It wasn't just dietary for Fieri, though, as he also hired a personal trainer during the Covid pandemic of 2020 to take him through HIIT (high intensity interval training).

He quickly learned that when it comes to exercise, or his new daily polar plunges, it's all about getting started, i.e. those first few moments.

"I know that class is going to start at 7:30 A.M. And if I can just make it a commitment to get through the door and do the first 30 seconds, then I'm off and running," he said of his exercise regimen.

It's that same half-minute commitment with the polar punge, too, which Fieri enjoys after 15 minutes in his sauna. "You gotta get through the first 30 seconds," he explained of the plunge. "When I started, I hated waiting on the timer to go off. But now I breathe and get into the right mind space. The energy it gives you. It gets me fired up."