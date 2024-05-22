Jessica Biel Reveals Why She And Justin Timberlake Moved Out of Hollywood

Getty

The mother-of-two also opened up about her kids with Timberlake, revealing who one of their sons -- who they've kept out of the spotlight -- really takes after.

Jessica Biel revealed why she and husband Justin Timberlake decided to take their kids away from the spotlight to raise them in Montana.

While appearing on Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, the 7th Heaven alum revealed that while the couple have kept their Los Angeles and New York City homes, they have been living on their property in Big Sky for the past few years.

The main reason -- to say Bye, Bye, Bye to the paparazzi!

"You get hammered in the East Coast, you kinda get hammered on the West Coast," Biel told Ripa on the May 21 episode. "That's why we don't really live there anymore."

"It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids. We wanna share our family with our loved ones and friends," the 42-year-old actress continued.

Their aim is to ensure their sons, Silas and Phinneas, grow up with a regular childhood instead of being thrown into the spotlight just because their parents chose a life in front of the camera.

"I don't wanna expose them in a way until they have an ability to make that decision for themself," Biel further explained.

Biel and Timberlake are notorious for ensuring privacy for their children, going so far as to never show their faces in pictures they share to social media. Because of this move, fans haven't really had a chance to see who they resemble more, their famous father or mother.

However, The Sinner star gave fans some insight into that question when Ripa joked Biel should "have a daughter" since it isn’t "fair that [she] should rob another woman of having that face."

"Honestly, I already gave my face to my son Silas," Biel said of her and husband Timberlake's 9-year-old boy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"He and I have the same face," Biel added.

Biel gave birth to Silas in April 2015, but kept her pregnancy with Phinneas -- who is now 3 -- a secret until after the little one's arrival.