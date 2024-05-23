Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Reveals Bouts of Memory Loss Amid Cancer Treatment

YouTube

Isabella Strahan is opening up about a scary side effect of her cancer treatments.

Isabella, the 19-year-old daughter of Good Morning America co-anchor and former football star, Michael Strahan, has been battling medulloblastoma -- malignant tumor on the base of the brain -- after being diagnosed in October.

While undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Isabella has also been taking a drug that has impacted her memory, leading to full afternoons -- and whole days even -- that she can't seem to remember.

"I don't remember Tuesday," Isabella said in a video posted to her YouTube channel May 22, "'cause I'm given this drug to protect my hearing and just because I have a reaction to it, they give me Ativan. And for some reason -- this happened last time too -- I can't remember a single thing about that day."

In video shared the day prior, Isabella revealed that she had begun taking Ativan to help balance out the negative impact of the other drug, which she said is currently in clinical trials. Per the teen, while the unnamed drug protects her hearing, it has some unwanted side effects, including "rigor," which leaves her shaking and very cold.

Ativan, also known as Lorazepam, per the Mayo Clinic, "is used to treat anxiety disorders. It is also used for short-term relief of the symptoms of anxiety or anxiety caused by depression."

The drug works in the brain to relieve symptoms of anxiety and slow down the nervous system.

In that same clip, the 19-year-old, who was seen enjoying a sandwich noted that she didn't "remember ordering" it. But after the rigor set in, she said, "I guess I ordered myself a sandwich."

The University of Southern California student has kept fans updated on her battle with breast cancer via her YouTube channel, on which she's documented both the highs and lows she's experienced along the way.

A bright spot in her fight against the disease, is that Isabella is nearing the end of her chemotherapy treatments, telling viewers in the May 21 video that she's rounding out her last cycle this week.

"Tomorrow's really my last day of chemo," she shared. "It's crazy and then it's my last cycle and then I'm done. It's insane."

Despite the excitement surrounding her treatments coming to a close, Isabella admitted that she feels nervous, and scared even about what's next.

"That's the thing, I just wait around for the next time I get chemo and I'm kind of scared," Isabella explained in her May 22 post-chemo update. "Once I'm done, how I'm gonna go back to normal life? 'Cause I feel like there's always gonna be another treatment or something I have to do."