These Celebrities All Lost Their Virginity Later Than Expected

Making the choice to have sex for the first time is a very personal decision -- and there’s no truly perfect time for it to happen. For some, it's a moment that comes during a high school romance and for others, it’s something reserved for their wedding night. And while Hollywood is full of stories about teens losing their virginity, many celebs admit that it didn’t happen for them that way. Instead, they waited until a little later in life, which ended up being the best choice for them.

1. Rebel Wilson

Age: 35

In her memoir Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson revealed that she didn’t lose her virginity until she was 35. She later explained that she shared the story in the hopes that it would be a “positive message” to others and reassure young people that “not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager.”

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person,” she told People.

2. Tamera Mowry-Housley

Age: 29

Tamera Mowry-Housley lost her virginity when she was 29 years old but afterwards, she decided to be celibate until she got married. She says it was a decision influenced by her religion and she stuck to it until she married her husband, Adam, when she was 32.

“I don’t know how to explain this. I’m religious, so I waited until I was 29 to lose my virginity. You may not understand this [but] I did it, then I felt guilty, then I became celibate until I got married,” she shared with HOT 97 in 2013.

3. David Archuleta

Age: 30

David Archuleta recently shared some insight into his personal life in a TikTok about being a former Mormon. The musician recounted a few of the things he experienced later in life that “most people experienced in junior high and high school.”

“I’m an ex-Mormon, of course I was a 30-year-old virgin,” David shared in the TikTok, making sure to note that he had now actually lost his virginity.

4. Colton Underwood

Age: 26

In 2019, Colton Underwood became the first Bachelor to ever still be a virgin while starring on the show. In his memoir The First Time, Colton alluded to the fact that he lost his virginity in the Fantasy Suite with Cassie Randolph. At the time, he was 26. When Colton was later asked to clarify what happened in the suite, he said his lips were sealed.

“If you have a sex life, you typically never talk about it. People can take that however they want to at this point. But I’m respecting my values, and also the values of Cassie, my family and her family…And people can assume whatever they want,” Colton told People in 2020.

5. Adriana Lima

Age: 27

As a devout Catholic, Adriana Lima made the decision to remain a virgin until she was married. While speaking about her choice, she said it was just something her partner was going to have to be okay with. The Victoria’s Secret model was 27 when she tied the knot with her first husband, basketball player Marko Jaric.

“They have to respect that this is my choice,” she told GQ in 2006. “If there’s no respect, that means they don’t want me.”

6. Tim Tebow

Age: 32

Tim Tebow made headlines in 2009 when he declared he was a virgin and had plans to remain one until he was married. At the time, he said he was waiting until marriage, Tim was still in his early 20s, but he held true to his word. He remained a virgin until he tied the knot with his wife, Demi-Leigh, in early 2020 when he was 32.

7. Tina Fey

Age: 24

Tina Fey lost her virginity when she met her now-husband Jeff Richmond when she was 24, joking that she couldn’t “give it away” before that. During a 2009 appearance on The Late Show, host David Letterman shared that Tina was on a list with Adriana Lima, citing that they had both waited until their 20s to have sex.

“See, all the other people, that was a choice on their part. That one lady’s a Victoria's Secret model. She made a choice…I couldn’t give it away,” she shared. “That’s just good, Christian values. Or bein’ homely.”

8. A.C. Green

Age: 38

Former professional basketball player A.C. Green chose to wait to lose his virginity until he was married. When he tied the knot with his wife Veronique, he was 38 years old. Looking back, he says waiting wasn’t that hard but it was helpful that Veronique felt the same and was “encouraging.” For them, the wait was completely worth it.

“It is definitely worth waiting. When you marry the right person at the right time have you no regrets. For me, I have nothing but smiles on my face,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “You need to have self-respect, values and a little bit of virtue in your life. I practiced [abstinence] until marriage. That was the end of the rainbow in a sense. There's always a happy ending. More importantly, you feel better about yourself."

9. Lolo Jones

Age: TBD

Olympian Lolo Jones has chosen to wait until marriage to lose her virginity but at age 41, she still hasn’t tied the knot. While she had made the decision to be open about being a virgin, Lolo later said that it ended up negatively impacting her dating life and it was a “mistake” to be so candid.