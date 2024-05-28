North West's Lion King Performance Defended By Original Voice Of Simba: 'Superstar In The Making'

SplashNews.com

"You’re a true professional, and I wish you nothing but the best as you continue your journey towards GREATNESS," Jason Weaver wrote following the backlash to North West's acting debut.

The original voice of Simba could not wait to defend North West.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West received a mountain of brutal backlash for her performance as Young Simba during The Lion King's 30th Anniversary concert on Friday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

However, Jason Weaver -- who was the original singing voice of Young Simba in the 1994 animated film -- took to his Instagram to defend North on her achievement amidst the sea of negativity.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"What an honor it is to share the same stage with this young superstar in the making," Jason wrote alongside an adorable photo of him and North. "I'm so PROUD you, North!! You’re doing such a PHENOMENAL job in this show!"

It was North's acting debut. However, whilst is was met with a standing ovation from the live audience, it was sadly not met with a resounding applause online.

I’m sorry but casting North West as Simba when there are hundreds of properly trained theatre kids with voice coaches, dance skills, and experience was a HORRIBLE choice. It definitely makes you question the credibility of the casting director. You let Kim pay to ruin your show. — 🤭 (@_RichieDinero) May 26, 2024 @_RichieDinero

I’m sorry but casting North West as Simba when there are hundreds of properly trained theatre kids with voice coaches, dance skills, and experience was a HORRIBLE choice. It definitely makes you question the credibility of the casting director. You let Kim pay to ruin your show. — 🤭 (@_RichieDinero) May 26, 2024 @_RichieDinero

North did have her fair share of supporters online too though, with some accusing the haters of using their distaste of North's mother Kim against her daughter.

The world is really so cruel sometimes. North performed for some Hollywood lion king play , and they are ripping that little girl apart online. She is a child … — Danie (@xodaniegirlxo) May 27, 2024 @xodaniegirlxo

Y’all don’t like Kim, so y’all take it out on North? Why are people posting videos of her lion King performance talking about how much better it would be if it was actually a talented kid??? That’s a baby! why are y’all being weird? — destiny 🤎 (@destinygillyxo) May 27, 2024 @destinygillyxo

Earlier this month, it was announced that North was cast in the live-to-film concert event which ran for two nights on May 24 and May 25. It is unclear whether North went through the standard audition process.

She took to the stage for Disney's live concert production alongside Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Bradley Gibson, and Billy Eichner.

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson also performed during the evening.

See a snippet of North's viral performance here.